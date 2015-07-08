LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 41 to 44 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.6 percent at 6,432.21 points,
around its lowest since mid-January, after a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone
finance ministers failed to bring about a clearer picture on the outlook for
Greece.
* UK BUDGET - British finance minister George Osborne, fresh from May's
election victory, will say on Wednesday how he plans to reshape the economy by
chopping welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling some of
the biggest challenges facing the recovery.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it was looking to lift its
market share in North America and the Asia-Pacific region after revamping its
Kitimat aluminium smelter in western Canada to produce nearly 50 percent more
metal.
* GVC, BWIN.PARTY - Sports betting and gaming company GVC
Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reported
on Tuesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell Plc's icebreaker vessel
Fennica returned to the Dutch Harbor in Alaska with a small breech in the hull,
raising concerns about the company's plan to resume drilling in the Arctic later
this month.
Royal Dutch Shell also said it shut its Bengal refined products pipeline
following a small leak in North Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
* TULLOW OIL - State-run Ghana Gas Company has shut down its Atuabo
gas processing plant due to an unexpected disruption of gas supplies from the
offshore Jubilee field operated by Tullow Oil, the plant's director said on
Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L Q3 2015 Great Portland
Estates PLC Trading
Statement Release
Unite Group PLC UTG.L Unite Group PLC Pre-Close
Trading Statement Release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L Full Year 2015 Galliford
Try PLC Trading Statement
Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L Q1 2015 Booker Group PLC
Trading Statement Release
Micro Focus International MCRO.L Full Year 2014 Micro Focus
PLC International PLC Earnings
Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)