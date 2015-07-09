LONDON, July 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,490.70 points on Wednesday.

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at their fastest rate in almost a year last month, making the cost of buying a home "ever more unaffordable", a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* LIBOR TRIAL: Tom Hayes, the former trader on trial on Libor interest rate rigging charges, told a London court on Wednesday he ignored a 2009 warning to stop trying to influence rates in part because he was pre-occupied with moving jobs.

* WPP /TESCO : WPP is to team up with General Atlantic on a Tesco Clubcard bid, Bloomberg News reported.

* EX-DIVIDENDS: Next is the only FTSE 100 stock to go ex-dividend on Thursday, while a host of FTSE 250 stocks go ex-dividend.

