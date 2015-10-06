LONDON Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by around 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on .

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.8 percent at 6,298.92 points on Monday.

BRITAIN/EU: Prime Minister David Cameron must hold a planned referendum on Britain's European Union membership as soon as possible or risk "accidental Brexit", the head of the Institute for Directors, a business lobby group, will say on Tuesday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE: New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays , Deutsche Bank and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL /RENEWABLES: Clean renewable energy will struggle to replace fossil fuels as heavy industries will only gradually wean themselves off coal, oil and gas, Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden is set to say on Tuesday.

GLENCORE : Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said steep output cuts by copper miners will help lift prices in the next 18 months, in some of his first public comments since fears about commodities demand and the company's debt battered the company's shares.

BP : BP Plc will pay more than $20 billion in fines to resolve nearly all claims from its deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago, marking the largest corporate settlement of its kind in U.S. history, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)