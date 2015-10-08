(Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 8 Britain's FTSE 100's was set to open roughly steady on Thursday, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed higher at 6,336.35 points on Wednesday at 0.2 percent higher, its highest closing level since Aug. 20.

* British house prices rose more slowly in September as the number of deals grew, though the market remained hampered by a shortage of properties for sale, a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* Concerns among British employers about a new, higher minimum wage are contributing to a sharp slowdown in hiring via recruitment firms, according to a survey published on Thursday.

* LADBROKES - The betting company named Kristof Fahy as chief marketing officer, leading all brand and marketing activity across digital and retail.

* HAYS - Recruitment firm Hays HAYS.L posted underlying net fee growth of 8 percent in its first quarter, and said it saw consistent conditions going forward although adverse currency moves could drag on profit this year.

* DUNELM - The home furnishing company reported "strong" trading during the quarter, with like-for-like sales up 5.5 percent.

* FASTJET - The low-cost airline signed a sales and distribution contract that allows Emirates' passengers access to Fastjet's growing route network across east and southern Africa.

* TATE & LYLE - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle Plc said first-half trading was in line with its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year.

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY - The company said on Thursday there was no reason for activist investor Edward Bramson to join its board and called on shareholders to again reject a proposed management shake-up.

* MONDI - The packaging and paper company said that its Q3 underlying operating profit was 27 percent above the comparable prior period at 221 million euros.

* DFS - The furniture company said that full-year revenue rose 7.5 percent.

* EURASIA DRILLING - The company said that it received an offer for a potential merger with intention to take the company private.

* Scientists still don't know if two commonly-used flu drugs - Roche's Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza - really work in seasonal or pandemic flu outbreaks and say robust clinical trials are urgently needed to find out.

* METALS - London copper edged lower on Thursday, while China copper prices rose on a short-covering rally as markets reopened after a week-long break.

* OIL - Crude oil futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday, shrugging off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned after week-long National Day holidays.

