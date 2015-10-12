LONDON Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 to 18 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

* GLENCORE - Mining and trading giant Glencore said on Monday it would announce the proposed sale of some assets in Australia and Chile, as it sought a trading halt for its Hong Kong-listed shares, in the latest move to slash its debt pile.

* HSBC - A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket chain has revamped its price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)