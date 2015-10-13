US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,371.18 points on Monday.
* SAB MILLER /ABI : Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Miller said on Tuesday they had agreed terms for a takeover, with the world's largest brewer set to pay 44 pounds ($68) per share in cash for its smaller rival.
* BARCLAYS : Britain's third largest bank Barclays PLC is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a move that could signal a renewed focus on the investment banking division that had been pared back under previous CEO Antony Jenkins.
* WORLDPAY: British payments processor Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) has priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 240 pence per share, valuing the business at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).
* ROYAL MAIL : The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013. On Tuesday, Britain said it had sold a 13 percent stake in Royal Mail.
* BELLWAY : Housebuilder Bellway reported higher profits and said it would build more homes this year.
* MICHAEL PAGE : Recruitment company Michael Page reported growth in its business during the third quarter. It also said its chairman would step down.
* FLYBE : Airline Flybe reported a marginal decline in revenue per seat during the second quarter.
* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose rapidly last month, boosted by a holiday weekend and the Rugby World Cup falling in this year's September survey period, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
* FORMER NORTHERN ROCK LOANS: Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone, several people familiar with the matter said.
> Other business headlines
