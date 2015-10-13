(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,371.18 points on Monday.

* SAB MILLER /ABI : Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Miller said on Tuesday they had agreed terms for a takeover, with the world's largest brewer set to pay 44 pounds ($68) per share in cash for its smaller rival.

* BARCLAYS : Britain's third largest bank Barclays PLC is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a move that could signal a renewed focus on the investment banking division that had been pared back under previous CEO Antony Jenkins.

* WORLDPAY: British payments processor Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) has priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 240 pence per share, valuing the business at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).

* ROYAL MAIL : The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013. On Tuesday, Britain said it had sold a 13 percent stake in Royal Mail.

* BELLWAY : Housebuilder Bellway reported higher profits and said it would build more homes this year.

* MICHAEL PAGE : Recruitment company Michael Page reported growth in its business during the third quarter. It also said its chairman would step down.

* FLYBE : Airline Flybe reported a marginal decline in revenue per seat during the second quarter.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose rapidly last month, boosted by a holiday weekend and the Rugby World Cup falling in this year's September survey period, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* FORMER NORTHERN ROCK LOANS: Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone, several people familiar with the matter said.

