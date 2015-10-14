(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese economic data.

* CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN - Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday that first quarter assets under administration fell by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls, although new business inflows hit a record high.

* DIAGEO - Drinks group Diageo has agreed the $552 million sale of its major wine interests to Treasury Wine Estates, it said on Wednesday, as part of its drive to shed non-core assets.

* INTERTEK - Britain's Intertek Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.

* DOMINO'S PIZZA - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said it expected full-year results to be ahead of its expectations after a strong third quarter boosted by a surge in online sales.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million ($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart.

