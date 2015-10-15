LONDON Oct 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 24-32 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.2 percent at 6,269.61 points on
Wednesday.
* BANKS: Britain on Thursday announced it was scrapping plans that would
treat senior bankers as 'guilty until proven innocent', in a move likely to
infuriate regulators but ease industry fears that tough new rules will scare top
talent away from London.
* POLITICS/CORBYN: Britain's newly-elected opposition leader, socialist
Jeremy Corbyn, suffered the first rebellion against his leadership on Wednesday
in a parliamentary vote that exposed divisions over his economic strategy and
policymaking process.
* MARKS & SPENCER : British clothing and food retailer Marks &
Spencer is to launch a new members club and card scheme called "Sparks",
it said on Thursday, seeking to build a closer relationship with its customers
so they spend more both in shops and online.
* RIO TINTO : Mining group Rio Tinto said on
Wednesday it has no plans to hedge its exposure to commodity markets even as
energy and raw material prices tumble, intensifying an industry crisis.
* ANGLO AMERICAN /GLENCORE : Chile's second-biggest copper
mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc
has postponed expansion plans, on top of its previously announced cuts, as it
faces a six-year low in the price of the base metal.
* UK ADVERTISING: A key British marketing survey cut its forecast for 2015
advertising spend on Thursday as heightened concerns about the state of the
global economy prompted companies to rein in spending.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)