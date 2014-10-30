LONDON, Oct 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open 6 to 7 points higher and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent each. Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening between unchanged a 2 points lower. COMPANY NEWS BARCLAYS, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are poised to set aside roughly 1 billion pounds(1.60 billion US dollar) on aggregate for settlements with regulators during the next week following a probe into the abuse of critical foreign exchange benchmarks, Sky News reported late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FW9y42) BARCLAYS A Saudi real estate company has sued Barclays for $10 billion, claiming the bank ceased pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on military complexes in the kingdom in order to obtain a lucrative banking license there. RENAULT Renault's third-quarter revenue rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped overcome weaker emerging market sales, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, upgrading its European auto market growth forecast for the full year. LUXOTTICA Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months. TECHNIP French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday, after operating profit came in higher than expectations for the third quarter. LINDE German industrial gases maker Linde cut its 2014 earnings forecast after taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288 million) in the third quarter. BG GROUP British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc will delay until the next decade a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Canada's Pacific coast, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company's Canadian unit. INGENICO French payments firm Ingenico raised its annual operating margin and organic growth targets on Wednesday after revenue rose strongly in the third quarter, helped by a sharp sales boost in the United States. ORKLA Norwegian conglomerate Orkla posted third-quarter core earnings near forecast on Thursday. OPERA SOFTWARE Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end of its guidance range. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Aviva PLC Q3 2014 Aviva PLC Interim Management Statement Release Barclays PLC Q3 2014 Barclays PLC Interim Management Statement Release Cairn Energy PLC Cairn Energy PLC Interim Management Statement Release BT Group PLC Q2 and Half Year 2014/15 BT Group PLC Earnings Release RPS Group PLC RPS Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release St. James's Place PLC St James's Place PLC Q3 New Business Announcement National Express Group Q3 2014 National Express Group PLC Interim PLC Management Statement Release Millennium & Copthorne Q3 2014 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Hotels Earnings Release Kazakhmys PLC Q3 2014 Kazakhmys PLC Interim Management Statement and Production Report Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 2014 Smith & Nephew Earnings Release Henderson Group PLC Q3 2014 Henderson Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Ensco PLC Q3 2014 Ensco PLC Earnings Release Evonik Industries AG Q3 2014 Evonik Industries AG Earnings Release Nemetschek AG Q3 2014 Nemetschek AG Earnings Release DAB Bank AG Q3 2014 DAB Bank AG Earnings Release Deutsche Lufthansa AG Q3 2014 Deutsche Lufthansa AG Earnings Release Bayer AG Q3 2014 Bayer AG Earnings Release Takkt AG Q3 2014 Takkt AG Earnings Release Draegerwerk AG & Co Q3 2014 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings KGaA Release Technip Q3 2014 Technip Earnings Release Alcatel Lucent SA Q3 2014 Alcatel Lucent SA Earnings Release Sopra Steria Group Q3 2014 Sopra Steria Group Sales Release CFAO SA Q3 2014 CFAO SA Corporate Sales Release Suez Environnement Q3 2014 Suez Environnement Company SA Earnings Release Altarea SCA Q3 2014 Altarea SCA Corporate Sales Release Ubisoft Entertainment Half Year 2014/2015 Ubisoft Entertainment SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Avon Products Inc Q3 2014 ConocoPhillips Q3 2014 Kellogg Co. Q4 2014 Starbucks Q3 2014 Time Warner Cable Inc > ASIA STOCKS FALL, DOLLAR SURGES ON FED'S HAWKISH TWIST > WALL ST ENDS WITH MODEST DECLINE AFTER FED > NIKKEI CLIMBS ON U.S. ECONOMY OPTIMISM; NINTENDO SHINES > U.S. 10-YEAR YIELDS HIT 3-WEEK PEAK AS FED ENDS BOND BUYS > DOLLAR HITS 3-1/2 WEEK HIGH ON FED'S HAWKISH TILT > GOLD NEAR 3-WEEK LOW AFTER FED OPTIMISM OVER US ECONOMY > LONDON COPPER DROPS AS DOLLAR RALLIES ON FED COMMENTS > BRENT DROPS BELOW $87 AS FED OPTIMISM LIFTS DOLLAR (1 US dollar = 0.6257 British pound) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)