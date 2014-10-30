LONDON Oct 30 European shares were set to edge higher on Thursday, helped by upbeat corporate updates from companies including drugmaker Bayer and car maker Renault.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 percent higher, while contracts on Britain's FTSE 100 were 0.2 percent higher at 0733 GMT.

Asian stocks were mostly lower and the dollar surged to a three-week high versus the yen on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its massive quantitative easing programme, as expected, but laced its economic assessment with a tinge of hawkishness.

Yet euro zone indexes were seen rebounding as some blue-chip companies reported strong results or issued positive outlook statements.

Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer was indicated to open 2.1 percent higher after it said third-quarter underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit.

France's Renault upgraded its European auto market growth forecast for the full year and recorded a 6.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as price increases helped overcome weaker emerging market sales.

Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months.

Striking a positive note for the beleaguered oil services sector, France's Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next, after operating profit came in higher than expectations for the third quarter.

Falling oil prices have hit oil explorers and service providers. Dutch marine services group Fugro warned on Wednesday it would not pay a dividend for 2014 due to deteriorating markets and price pressure on oil and gas projects. Italy's Saipem issued a profit warning on Tuesday.

On the downside, Linde was indicated to open 7.5 percent lower as the German industrial gases maker cut its 2014 earnings prediction after taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288.33 million) in the third quarter.

COMPANY NEWS

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Royal Dutch Shell beat expectations with core earnings of $5.8 billion for the third quarter and maintained its dividend as both upstream and downstream division delivered strong results. Europe's biggest oil company by market value also said it had appointed former chairman of Bank of America, Charles Holliday, as its chairman. Holliday will take over from current chairman Jorma Ollila in 2015.

BARCLAYS

A Saudi real estate company has sued Barclays for $10 billion, claiming the bank ceased pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on military complexes in the kingdom in order to obtain a lucrative banking license there.

RENAULT

Renault's third-quarter revenue rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped overcome weaker emerging market sales, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, upgrading its European auto market growth forecast for the full year.

LUXOTTICA

Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months.

TECHNIP

French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday, after operating profit came in higher than expectations for the third quarter.

LINDE

German industrial gases maker Linde cut its 2014 earnings forecast after taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288 million) in the third quarter.

INGENICO

French payments firm Ingenico INGC.PA raised its annual operating margin and organic growth targets on Wednesday after revenue rose strongly in the third quarter, helped by a sharp sales boost in the United States.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)