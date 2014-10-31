PARIS, Oct 31 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 95 points higher, or up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 43 points higher, or up 1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Bank of Ireland Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Altran Technologies SA Sales Q3 2014 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Earnings Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo SA Earnings Q3 2014 Banco Popular Espanol SA Earnings Q3 2014 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Release Q3 2014 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA Earnings Q3 2014 Endesa SA Earnings Q3 2014 Finnair Oyj Earnings Q3 2014 Fuchs Petrolub SE Earnings Q3 2014 Imerys SA Earnings Q3 2014 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Earnings Q3 2014 Lonza Group AG Business Update Q3 2014 Nokian Tyres plc Earnings Q3 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Interim Statement Q3 2014 Snam SpA Earnings Q3 2014 USG People NV Earnings Q3 2014 WPP PLC Trading Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 AbbVie Inc Q3 2014 Aon PLC Q1 2015 Clorox Co Q4 2014 Rockwell Collins Inc Q3 2014 Chevron Corp Q3 2014 Dominion Resources Inc Q2 2015 Legg Mason Inc Q3 2014 NextEra Energy Inc Q3 2014 Newell Rubbermaid Inc Q3 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Q3 2014 TECO Energy Inc Q3 2014 Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 2014 Exxon Mobil Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Retail sales Sep 0745 FR Consumer spending Sep 0745 FR Producer prices Sep 0900 IT unemployment rate Sep 1000 EZ inflation , flash Oct 1000 EZ unemployment rate Sep 1000 IT consumer price prelim Oct 1000 IT CPI prelim Oct 1230 US Personal income Sep 1230 US core PCE Sep 1355 US U Mich Sentiment Final Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,994.65 0.62 % 12.35 NIKKEI 16413.76 4.83 % 755.56 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.31 0.77 % 3.69 EUR/USD 1.2577 -0.28 % -0.0035 USD/JPY 110.88 1.54 % 1.6800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.343 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 0.850 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,187.80 -0.9 % -$10.84 US CRUDE $81.10 -0.02 % -0.02 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPAN SHARES UP AS BOJ STUNS WITH MORE MEASURES > US STOCKS-WALL ST UP ON GDP, EARNINGS; FUND YEAR-END LIFTS WINNERS > NIKKEI CLOSES AT HIGHEST SINCE 2007 AS BOJ UNEXPECTEDLY EASES > TREASURIES-PRICES INCH UP BUT OFF PEAKS ON JAPAN EQUITY BUYS REPORT > FOREX-YEN SLIDES TO 7-YEAR LOW AFTER BOJ SURPRISES WITH MORE EASING > GOLD LANGUISHES BELOW $1,200; SILVER TUMBLES TO 4-1/2 YEAR LOW > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY, SET TO POST SMALL MONTHLY GAIN > BRENT FALLS BELOW $86, HEADS FOR WORST MONTH SINCE 2012 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)