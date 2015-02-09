PARIS, Feb 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 81 to 89 points lower, or down 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 38 to 39 points lower, or down 0.8 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Alk Abello A/S Earnings Q4 2014 BinckBank NV Earnings Q4 2014 Galp Energia SGPS SA Earnings Q4 2014 Holmen AB Earnings Release Half Year 2014/2015 Mediobanca SpA Earnings Q4 2014 Prosafe SE Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Earnings Q4 2014 Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Q4 2014 Theolia SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Computer Sciences Corp Q4 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp Q4 2014 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Q4 2014 Hasbro Inc Q4 2014 Loews Corp Q4 2014 Masco Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Exports Dec 0700 DE Imports Dec 0700 DE Trade balance Dec 0930 EZ Sentix Index Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,055.47 -0.34 % -7.05 NIKKEI 17711.93 0.36 % 63.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.24 -0.59 % -2.83 EUR/USD 1.1335 0.19 % 0.0022 USD/JPY 118.80 -0.13 % -0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.373 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,238.65 0.44 % $5.43 US CRUDE $52.06 0.72 % 0.37 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP AS CHINA TRADE STOKES GROWTH WORRIES > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON INTEREST RATE, GREECE JITTERS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.36 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR DIPS AFTER JOBS-INSPIRED RALLY, GREECE BACK IN FOCUS > GOLD GAINS ON WEAKER ASIAN SHARES, STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AFTER WEAK CHINA TRADE DATA > OIL STEADIES AFTER WEAK CHINESE TRADE DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)