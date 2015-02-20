PARIS, Feb 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to open 26 to 38 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 points lower, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Danone SA Earnings Q1 2015 Club Mediterranee SA Corporate Sales Full Year 2014 Eramet SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Fonciere des Regions SA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Fuchs Petrolub SE Earnings Full Year 2014 Standard Life PLC Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q1 2015 Deere & Co Q4 2014 Health Care REIT Inc Q4 2014 Laboratory Corp. of America Q4 2014 Public Service Enterprise Q4 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 De Producer prices Jan 0800 FR Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Feb 0830 DE Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Feb 0900 EZ Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Feb 0900 IT Industrial orders Dec 0930 GB retail sales Jan 1445 US Markit Mfg PMI flash Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,097.45 -0.11 % -2.23 NIKKEI 18332.3 0.37 % 67.51 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.51 -0.24 % -1.15 EUR/USD 1.1362 -0.04 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 118.88 -0.05 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.110 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.387 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,208.26 0.1 % $1.21 US CRUDE $51.57 0.8 % 0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPAN STOCKS RISE, UPBEAT DATA SUPPORTS DOLLAR > US STOCKS-NASDAQ GAINS 7TH DAY; DOW, S&P 500 SLIP WITH WAL-MART > NIKKEI HITS FRESH 15-YEAR HIGH ON STRONG U.S. DATA > TREASURIES-PRICES OFF ON RATE-HIKE UNCERTAINTIES > DOLLAR FIRM AFTER UPBEAT DATA, EURO ON EDGE AHEAD OF GREECE TALKS > GOLD TREADS WATER AS GREEK TALKS EYED; SET FOR FOURTH WEEKLY DROP > METALS-COPPER EYES FLAT WEEK WITH CHINA BUYERS OUT > OIL EDGES UP AS U.S. RIG COUNT LIKELY TO FALL FURTHER (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)