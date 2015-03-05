PARIS, March 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 to 13 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Adidas AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Admiral Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Aggreko PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Arkema SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Allied Irish Banks PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Andritz AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 ASM International NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 Altice SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 RTL Group SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Aviva PLC Earnings Release Q3 2015 Betfair Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Carrefour SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Cobham PLC Earnings Release Preliminary Full Year 2014 Continental AG Earnings Release Q4 & FY 2014 CSR PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Delhaize Group SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Friends Life Group Ltd Earnings Release Q4 2014 Geox SpA Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 GFT Technologies AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Gemalto NV Earnings Release Preliminary FY 2014 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Jcdecaux SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Release Preliminary 2014/2015 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Numericable Group SA Earnings Release Q1 2014/2015 SAS AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Scor SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Schroders PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Zalando SE Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 Costco Wholesale Corp Q1 2015 Joy Global Inc Q4 2014 Kroger Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0630 FR ILO Unemployment rate Q4 0700 DE Industrical orders Jan 0900 IT GDP final Q4 1200 GB BOE bank rate Mar 1230 US Challenger Layoffs Feb 1245 EZ ECB refinancing rate Mar 1330 US jobless claims w/e 1500 US durable goods Jan 1500 US factory orders Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,098.53 -0.44 % -9.25 NIKKEI 18751.84 0.26 % 48.24 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.96 -0.47 % -2.28 EUR/USD 1.1033 -0.4 % -0.0044 USD/JPY 119.86 0.18 % 0.2100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.117 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.380 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,203.10 0.3 % $3.65 US CRUDE $51.76 0.45 % 0.23 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS SLIP, EURO HITS 11-YR LOW BEFORE ECB > US STOCKS-WALL STREET DOWN FOR 2ND DAY AFTER RALLY; HEALTHCARE GAINS > NIKKEI EDGES UP, BOJ'S ETF BUYING HELPS SENTIMENT > BOND PRICES MOSTLY FLAT ON MIXED DATA AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS REPORT > EURO HOVERS NEAR 11-YR LOW, WAITING DETAILS OF ECB EASING PROGRAMME > PRECIOUS-GOLD RISES ABOVE $1,200, BUT ROBUST DOLLAR CURBS GAINS > METALS-COPPER HOLDS STEADY AFTER CHINA REFORM PACKAGE RELEASED > BRENT STICKS ABOVE $60; IRAN NEWS OFFSETS BEARISH US STOCKPILES DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)