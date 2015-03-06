US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
LONDON, March 6 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.09 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 2 to 7 points, or as much as 0.06 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 6 to 9 points, or as much as 0.18 percent, on Friday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: - Q4 2014 Parmalat SpA Earnings Release - Q4 2014 Atlantia SpA Earnings Release - Full Year 2014 Marshalls PLC Earnings Release U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Staples, Inc. MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Industrial Output 0745 FR Trade 1000 EZ Revised GDP 1330 US Non-farm payrolls 1330 US International Trade 1530 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0613 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,101.04 0.12 % 2.51 NIKKEI 18971 1.17 % 219.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.12 0.34 % 1.66 EUR/USD 1.1019 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 120.04 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.117 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.343 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,198.74 0.05 % $0.54 US CRUDE $50.95 0.37 % 0.19 > DOLLAR REVVED UP FOR JOBS DATA, NIKKEI HITS A HIGH > WALL ST CLOSES UP SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF JOBS REPORT > NIKKEI HITS FRESH 15-YR HIGH ON ECB; FAMILYMART FALLS ON MERGER TALKS > BOND PRICES MOSTLY FLAT AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS REPORT > U.S. JOBS DATA NEXT TEST FOR BULLISH DOLLAR, EURO STRUGGLES > GOLD HOVERS NEAR $1,200, SET FOR WEEKLY DIP ON ROBUST DOLLAR > COPPER EYES SMALL WEEKLY LOSS AS STRONGER DOLLAR DRAGS > BRENT CLIMBS ABOVE $61 ON MIDEAST SUPPLY CONCERNS (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.