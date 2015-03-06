LONDON, March 6 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.09 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 2 to 7 points, or as much as 0.06 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 6 to 9 points, or as much as 0.18 percent, on Friday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: - Q4 2014 Parmalat SpA Earnings Release - Q4 2014 Atlantia SpA Earnings Release - Full Year 2014 Marshalls PLC Earnings Release U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Staples, Inc. MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Industrial Output 0745 FR Trade 1000 EZ Revised GDP 1330 US Non-farm payrolls 1330 US International Trade 1530 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0613 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,101.04 0.12 % 2.51 NIKKEI 18971 1.17 % 219.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.12 0.34 % 1.66 EUR/USD 1.1019 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 120.04 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.117 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.343 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,198.74 0.05 % $0.54 US CRUDE $50.95 0.37 % 0.19 > DOLLAR REVVED UP FOR JOBS DATA, NIKKEI HITS A HIGH > WALL ST CLOSES UP SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF JOBS REPORT > NIKKEI HITS FRESH 15-YR HIGH ON ECB; FAMILYMART FALLS ON MERGER TALKS > BOND PRICES MOSTLY FLAT AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS REPORT > U.S. JOBS DATA NEXT TEST FOR BULLISH DOLLAR, EURO STRUGGLES > GOLD HOVERS NEAR $1,200, SET FOR WEEKLY DIP ON ROBUST DOLLAR > COPPER EYES SMALL WEEKLY LOSS AS STRONGER DOLLAR DRAGS > BRENT CLIMBS ABOVE $61 ON MIDEAST SUPPLY CONCERNS (Reporting by Atul Prakash)