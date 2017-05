PARIS, March 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 to 32 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 47 to 55 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21 to 22 points lower, or down 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Banca Interm. di Investimenti e Gestioni Earnings Full Year 2014 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Gtech SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 WPP PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2015 Urban Outfitters Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Exports Jan 0700 DE Imports Jan 0700 DE trade balance Jan 0930 EZ Sentix index Mar ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,071.26 -1.42 % -29.78 NIKKEI 18790.55 -0.95 % -180.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 478.77 -1.14 % -5.54 EUR/USD 1.0854 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 120.96 0.11 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.229 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.391 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,172.30 0.48 % $5.58 US CRUDE $49.57 -0.08 % -0.04 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JOBS DATA RAISES ODDS OF RATE RISE, HITS STOCKS > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS LOWER AS JOBS DATA MAY BRING RATE HIKE SOONER > NIKKEI DROPS AS STRONG JOBS REPORT STOKES US RATE RISE TALK > TREASURIES-YIELDS JUMP AFTER STRONG U.S. FEBRUARY JOBS REPORT > FOREX-DOLLAR BASKS IN PAYROLLS AFTERGLOW, GREECE BACK IN HOT SEAT > PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR, US JOBS DATA > METALS-COPPER HITS 2-WEEK LOW ON U.S. RATE HIKE VIEW, CHINA DATA > BRENT DROPS TOWARD $59 AS DOLLAR FIRMS ON US JOBS DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)