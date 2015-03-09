PARIS, March 9 European stocks were set to fall on Monday,
tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after strong U.S. jobs data fanned
expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than
previously thought.
Investors were also rattled by data that showed German exports in January
fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far more than forecast and
putting a damper on expectations that Europe's largest economy would expand
robustly in the first quarter after a strong end to last year.
Data from China showed the country's exports picked up in the first two
months of 2015, inflated by the timing of Lunar New Year, but a slide in imports
pointed to persistent weakness in the economy.
The French economy is on course to grow 0.3 percent in the first quarter,
the Bank of France said in its latest business survey on Monday, revising down
its forecast from an earlier 0.4 percent.
At 0740 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 lost 1.4 percent on Friday and posted a weekly loss for a
second straight week.
On the M&A front, Holcim and Lafarge will be in focus
after SonntagsZeitung reported that Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas
Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in
its planned merger with Lafarge. Holcim declined to comment.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0740 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,071.26 -1.42 % -29.78
NIKKEI 18790.55 -0.95 % -180.45
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 478.79 -1.14 % -5.52
EUR/USD 1.0863 0.18 % 0.0020
USD/JPY 120.83 0 % 0.0000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.233 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.385 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,172.30 0.48 % $5.58
US CRUDE $49.63 0.04 % 0.02
COMPANY NEWS:
HOLCIM
Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for
the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge
LAFP.PA, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire.
Holcim declined to comment.
WPP
The world's biggest advertising company said it had seen strong trading in
January after reporting 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts due to
strong growth in North America and Britain.
BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK
Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and
Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor
benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT reported, citing people familiar with
the probe.
CONWERT, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
JP Morgan will advise Austria's Conwert on a takeover offer announced by
German rival Deutsche Wohnen for 11.50 euros ($12) per share, the property
company said on Monday.
BP
BP on Friday ended its bid to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to
businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, citing steps the administrator has taken to reduce the threat of
fraud.
SIKA, SAINT-GOBAIN
The firm said it had received notice that two investors, the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and Cascade Investment, have filed a request with
the Swiss Takeover Board. They requested the Takeover Board declare that Saint
Gobain is obliged to submit a public tender offer for all the
publicly-held shares in Sika.
VIVENDI
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone has approached Vincent Bolloré about his
interest in selling Universal Music Group, the New York Post reported.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
French stock market regulators fined Air-France-KLM and former chief
executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon over the group's financial communication
relating to its results and outlook for the 2010-11 financial year.
Separately, Air France-KLM will launch a sale of catering unit Servair soon,
seen worth up to around 400 million ($435 million) and has mandated BNP Paribas
to manage the deal.
FINMECCANICA
Japan's Hitachi will pay Finmeccanica 9.5 euros for each share in the
Italian firm's rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution
adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement
on Friday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3
million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for cementing a deal
that created the world's seventh-largest carmaker, a regulatory filing showed.
GENERALI
The insurer could pay a dividend per share higher than market consensus of
0.58 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday in an unsourced report.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)