PARIS, March 9 European stocks were set to fall on Monday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. Investors were also rattled by data that showed German exports in January fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far more than forecast and putting a damper on expectations that Europe's largest economy would expand robustly in the first quarter after a strong end to last year. Data from China showed the country's exports picked up in the first two months of 2015, inflated by the timing of Lunar New Year, but a slide in imports pointed to persistent weakness in the economy. The French economy is on course to grow 0.3 percent in the first quarter, the Bank of France said in its latest business survey on Monday, revising down its forecast from an earlier 0.4 percent. At 0740 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent. The S&P 500 lost 1.4 percent on Friday and posted a weekly loss for a second straight week. On the M&A front, Holcim and Lafarge will be in focus after SonntagsZeitung reported that Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge. Holcim declined to comment. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0740 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,071.26 -1.42 % -29.78 NIKKEI 18790.55 -0.95 % -180.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 478.79 -1.14 % -5.52 EUR/USD 1.0863 0.18 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 120.83 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.233 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.385 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,172.30 0.48 % $5.58 US CRUDE $49.63 0.04 % 0.02 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JOBS DATA RAISES ODDS OF RATE RISE, HITS STOCKS > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS LOWER AS JOBS DATA MAY BRING RATE HIKE SOONER > NIKKEI DROPS AS STRONG JOBS REPORT STOKES US RATE RISE TALK > TREASURIES-YIELDS JUMP AFTER STRONG U.S. FEBRUARY JOBS REPORT > FOREX-DOLLAR BASKS IN PAYROLLS AFTERGLOW, GREECE BACK IN HOT SEAT > PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR, US JOBS DATA > METALS-COPPER HITS 2-WEEK LOW ON U.S. RATE HIKE VIEW, CHINA DATA > BRENT DROPS TOWARD $59 AS DOLLAR FIRMS ON US JOBS DATA COMPANY NEWS: HOLCIM Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge LAFP.PA, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire. Holcim declined to comment. WPP The world's biggest advertising company said it had seen strong trading in January after reporting 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts due to strong growth in North America and Britain. BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the probe. CONWERT, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN JP Morgan will advise Austria's Conwert on a takeover offer announced by German rival Deutsche Wohnen for 11.50 euros ($12) per share, the property company said on Monday. BP BP on Friday ended its bid to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, citing steps the administrator has taken to reduce the threat of fraud. SIKA, SAINT-GOBAIN The firm said it had received notice that two investors, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and Cascade Investment, have filed a request with the Swiss Takeover Board. They requested the Takeover Board declare that Saint Gobain is obliged to submit a public tender offer for all the publicly-held shares in Sika. VIVENDI Liberty Media Chairman John Malone has approached Vincent Bolloré about his interest in selling Universal Music Group, the New York Post reported. AIR FRANCE-KLM French stock market regulators fined Air-France-KLM and former chief executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon over the group's financial communication relating to its results and outlook for the 2010-11 financial year. Separately, Air France-KLM will launch a sale of catering unit Servair soon, seen worth up to around 400 million ($435 million) and has mandated BNP Paribas to manage the deal. FINMECCANICA Japan's Hitachi will pay Finmeccanica 9.5 euros for each share in the Italian firm's rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3 million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for cementing a deal that created the world's seventh-largest carmaker, a regulatory filing showed. GENERALI The insurer could pay a dividend per share higher than market consensus of 0.58 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday in an unsourced report. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)