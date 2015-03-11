PARIS, March 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29 to 30 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 47 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 18 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Bwin PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Centaur Media PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Dassault Aviation SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 E.ON SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Ferrexpo PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Foxtons Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Haulotte Group SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Lagardere SCA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Man SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Mersen SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Michael Page International PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Munich Re Group AG Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Adecco SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Biomerieux SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Eurobank Ergasias SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Moleskine SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Verbund AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Wednesday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0630 FR non-farm payrolls rev Q4 0745 FR current account Jan 0930 GB industrial output Jan 0930 GB Manufacturing output Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,044.16 -1.7 % -35.27 NIKKEI 18723.52 0.31 % 58.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.22 -0.49 % -2.3 EUR/USD 1.069 -0.07 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 121.25 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.130 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.225 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,163.95 0.24 % $2.77 US CRUDE $48.92 1.3 % 0.63 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS FALL ON FED NERVES > US STOCKS-S&P 500 POSTS WORST DAY IN 2 MONTHS ON RATE WORRIES > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.31 PCT > TREASURIES-EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK BOND BUYING FUELS U.S. RALLY > EURO LANGUISHES AT 12-YEAR LOWS VS DOLLAR AFTER ECB BEGINS QE > PRECIOUS-GOLD STUCK NEAR 3-MONTH LOW AS DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS > METALS-COPPER STEADY NEAR TWO WEEK LOWS AS DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES > BRENT REBOUNDS TOWARDS $57 AFTER U.S. CRUDE STOCKS FALL (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)