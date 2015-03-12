PARIS, March 12 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 44 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Volkswagen AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Altran Technologies SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Assicurazioni Generali SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Computacenter PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Enel Green Power SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Iliad SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 K&S AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 LSL Property Services PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Royal Boskalis Westminster NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 The Swatch Group SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Unicredit SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail Group PLC Trading Statement Q2 2015 ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release Q4 2014 Autogrill SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Azimut Holding SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Deutsche Lufthansa AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Head NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 Salvatore Ferragamo SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Snam SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Tod's SpA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Dollar General Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE CPI final Feb 0700 DE HICP Feb 0745 FR CPI Final Feb 0930 GB Goods trade balance Jan 1000 EZ Industrial production Jan 1230 US Export prices Feb 1230 US Import prices Feb 1230 US initial jobless claims w/e 1230 US retail sales Feb 1400 US business inventories Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,040.24 -0.19 % -3.92 NIKKEI 18991.11 1.43 % 267.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.48 0.66 % 3.11 EUR/USD 1.0528 -0.16 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 121.33 -0.09 % -0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.098 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.206 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,160.31 0.54 % $6.26 US CRUDE $48.30 0.27 % 0.13 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES RISE AS SOUTH KOREA CUTS RATES > WALL ST FALLS ON RATE CONCERNS; CITI UP AFTER THE BELL > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.43 PCT > TREASURIES-RALLY GOES ON AFTER STRONG FOREIGN AUCTION BID > EURO CONTINUES TO PROBE 12-YEAR LOWS, U.S. DATA AWAITED FOR CUES > DOLLAR'S STRENGTH SENDS GOLD TUMBLING FOR NINTH DAY > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY AS SUPPLY CONCERNS OFFSET ROBUST DOLLAR > BRENT CLIMBS TOWARDS $58 ON CONTRACT COVERING, GEOPOLITICAL TENSION (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)