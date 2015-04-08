PARIS, April 8 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 to 25 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 39 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 to 14 points lower, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2015 Industrivarden AB Earnings Release WS Atkins PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Full Year 2014 Wirecard AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Alcoa Inc Q4 2014 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial orders Feb 0645 FR Trade balance Feb 0715 CH CPI Mar 0900 EZ retail sales Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,076.33 -0.21 % -4.29 NIKKEI 19779.88 0.71 % 139.34 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.68 1.32 % 6.54 EUR/USD 1.0844 0.29 % 0.0031 USD/JPY 119.81 -0.37 % -0.4500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.182 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,211.00 0.23 % $2.80 US CRUDE $53.01 -1.8 % -0.97 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 15yr high, BOJ stays the course > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down, dollar gains offset deal news optimism > Nikkei climbs to near 15-year high, retail fund flows support > TREASURIES-Long bond prices rise with focus on auctions this week > Dollar steps back, outlook solid on diverging monetary policy paths > Gold holds above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds > METALS-Shanghai nickel slides 3 pct on China construction worries > Oil down on U.S. stock build, record Saudi output (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)