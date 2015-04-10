PARIS, April 10 European stocks were set to rise on Friday,
extending the week's strong gains helped by mergers and acquisitions deals and
as the euro hit its lowest level since March 19.
Shares in Carrefour will be in focus after the world's second
biggest retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven by growth
in Latin America and an improvement at its domestic hypermarkets.
At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX,
for France's CAC and for FTSE 100 were up 0.3-0.5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.1 percent on
Thursday, hitting its highest level since July 2007 and taking its gains so far
this year to 19 percent, helped by M&A fever.
The drop in the single currency over the past year is seen supporting a
recovery in the region's economic growth and in corporate profits. The euro fell
to as low as $1.0637 on Thursday, its lowest level since March 19. For the week,
the euro is down about 2.7 percent.
Mining shares will be in the spotlight on Friday as iron ore is veering to a
new crisis as prices for future delivery of the commodity slide 30 percent in
the space of a month, and its outlook is now more bearish than oil and more dire
than ever for miners struggling to just stay in business.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,091.18 0.45 % 9.28
NIKKEI 19907.63 -0.15 % -30.09
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 509.2 0.48 % 2.43
EUR/USD 1.0663 0.05 % 0.0005
USD/JPY 120.48 -0.07 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.167 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,195.25 0.07 % $0.79
US CRUDE $50.65 -0.28 % -0.14
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on track for weekly gain
> Wall St ends up on energy rebound; early earnings weak
> Nikkei slips after hitting 20,000 mark, profit-taking prevails
> TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on jobless data, weak auction
> FOREX-Dollar hovers near 3-week high, euro gets respite after fall
> PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week low as US rate hike bets buoy dollar
> METALS-London copper edges up, eyes flat close to week
> Brent nudges up near $57, set for weekly gain
COMPANY NEWS:
CARREFOUR
The French retailer posted a 2.3 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter
sales on Friday, driven by growth in Latin America and an improvement at its
domestic hypermarkets.
Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz is in talks to raise his 5.07 percent stake in
Carrefour and has the support of major shareholders to take a board seat in the
retailer, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas plans to cut up to 1,800 jobs as part of a merger of Bank BGZ,
which it bought last year, with BNP Paribas Polska, a spokesman for the French
bank said on Friday.
GIVAUDAN
The world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan said on Friday
that sales edged higher despite a strong Swiss franc after Switzerland's central
bank abandoned a cap on the currency earlier this year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank, which faces allegations that it tried to rig the Libor benchmark
interest rate, could settle with U.S. and UK authorities as early as this month,
a source familiar with the matter said.
HAYS
British recruiting firm Hays said it expected to see an improvement in its
second-half operating profit after reporting an underlying 8 percent rise in
third quarter net fees on strong demand in Europe, the UK and Asia.
BOLLORE, VIVENDI
French tycoon Vincent Bollore said his company now owns more than 14.5
percent of French media group Vivendi, which has just settled its fight with
activist shareholder P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM).
VINCI, EIFFAGE
The French government and toll-road operators have sealed a deal ending
their long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts, Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron said.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Suez Environnement said international arbitrators had ordered Argentina to
pay it $405 million in damages relating to the termination of a water and waste
water management concession contract in Buenos Aires.
VEDANTA RESOURCES
The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth
quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident
in its diversified business model.
CENTRICA
Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were
restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator
Centrica said.
A2A
Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Thursday its core earnings last
year fell 9.6 percent due to weaker performance in its energy, environment and
heat and services businesses.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
The board of UniCredit has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured
loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR
, UniCredit's chief executive said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, CONWERT
The outcome of Deutsche Wohnen's bid for at least half of Austrian property
group Conwert CONW.VI plus one share will be "tight" when the offer runs out
next week, the German company's chief executive, Michael Zahn, said.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)