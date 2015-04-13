PARIS, April 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19 to 20 points higher, or up 0.16 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2015 Helma Eigenheimbau AG Corporate Sales Q1 2015 Galp Energia SGPS SA Trading Update Q1 2015 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR current account Feb 0800 IT industrial output Feb 1800 US Federal Budget Mar ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0502 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,102.06 0.52 % 10.88 NIKKEI 19926.37 0.09 % 18.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.35 0.15 % 0.78 EUR/USD 1.0589 -0.12 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 120.48 0.22 % 0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.942 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.160 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,203.40 -0.35 % -$4.25 US CRUDE $51.85 0.41 % 0.21 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares have a lacklustre start to the week > GE sparks broad Wall St rally; indexes post weekly gains > Nikkei steady as investors pause after rally; automakers, insurers down > TREASURIES-Prices edge up as investors look to slew of data next week > FOREX-Euro on defensive on yield pressure, Greece concerns > Gold holds above $1,200, but U.S. rate hike worries weigh > London copper steady as import jump offsets weak China data > Oil edges up as financial traders bet on higher prices (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)