LONDON, April 15 Financial spread betting firm Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat on Wednesday, Germany's DAX to gain 29 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 16 points, or 0.3 percent.

EUROPEAN EVENTS:

Danone SA Q1 2015 Corporate Sales Release

ASML Holding NV Q1 2015Earnings Release

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Q1 2015Trading Update Release

Hunting PLC Half Year 2015Trading Statement Release

JD Sports Fashion PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings Release

Burberry Group PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Trading Update Release

Aeroports De Paris SA March 2015 Traffic Figures

Remy Cointreau SA Q4 2014/2015 Corporate Sales Release

Kaufman & Broad SA Q1 2015 Earnings Release

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q1 2015 Bank of America Corp

Q1 2015 U.S. Bancorp

Q1 2015 SanDisk Corp

Q1 2015 Delta Air Lines Inc

Q1 2015 Netflix Inc

Q1 2015 PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Q1 2015 Charles Schwab Corp

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS :

DE CPI Final

FR CPI FInal

EZ Eurostat Trade

US Mortagage Market Index

EZ ECB Deposit rate

US Industrial Output

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: > Asia stocks falter as China loses its mojo > Wall Street ends higher after bounce in oil prices > Nikkei flat in choppy trade; investors pause after recent rally > Yields drop as retail sales miss expectations > Dollar takes back some ground lost on U.S. retail sales miss > Gold slips as dollar bounces back from US data hit > London copper steady as weak China growth boosts stimulus hopes > Oil prices rise after signs of U.S. production dip

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)