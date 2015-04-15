(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, April 15 European shares headed for a slightly higher
open on Wednesday, with investors seen focusing on banks and miners on
expectations of emergency funding for Greece's banks and after China's growth
data raised hopes of further policy support.
China grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015 and
weakness in key sectors suggested the world's second-largest economy was still
losing momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right policy mix to
shore up activity.
Retail sales, industrial output and fixed asset investment data released
with the GDP figures all missed analyst expectations. Growth in fixed-asset
investment (FAI), a key economic driver in China, was the slowest since 2000,
while industrial output grew at its weakest since the global financial crisis in
2008.
At 0631 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent higher.
Investors will also keep an eye on a meeting of the European Central Bank,
which may sanction possible further emergency funding for Greece's banks on
Wednesday amid the first clear signs that the wider euro zone economy is picking
up.
The ECB's borrowing rates are all but certain to be held at record lows when
policymakers meet, but continued wrangling between Greece and the euro zone over
reforms for aid is casting uncertainty over the 19-country currency bloc.
A banking source told Reuters on Tuesday that the ECB has raised the cap on
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the
country's central bank by 800 million euros ($849.9 million), taking the ELA
ceiling to 74 billion euros.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.5 percent
lower in the previous session, while U.S. stocks closed
0.2 to 0.3 percent stronger.
COMPANY NEWS
NOKIA, ALCATEL-LUCENT
Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy
Alcatel-Lucent in an all-share transaction that values the smaller French rival
at 15.6 billion euros ($16.58 billion).
ASML HOLDING
ASML, a key supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday
reported first quarter earnings of 403 million euros ($428 million), in line
with analyst forecasts of 402 million euros.
DANONE
The company said underlying first-quarter sales rose 4.8 percent, beating
expectations, driven by a recovery in baby food sales in Asia and robust growth
in waters.
NESTLE
The company said it is in exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit
Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive
to trim its sprawling portfolio.
EXOR, PARTNERRE
Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, offered $6.4 billion in cash to buy Bermuda-based reinsurer
PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd AXS.N.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank management has decided that cost-cuts alone are not an option
for the bank's restructuring and is looking at whether to divest all retail
banking or just its Postbank DPBGn.DE arm, sources familiar with the matter
said.
BURBERRY
British luxury goods maker Burberry posted a 9 percent rise in first-half
underlying sales on Wednesday, with strong trading in the United States and
Europe helping to make up for weakness in major markets such as Hong Kong.
DRILLISCH, DIXONS CARPHONE
German mobile telephone company Drillisch agreed to buy telecoms shop chain
The Phone House Deutschland from Dixons Carphone for a combination of shares and
future cash flows.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group posted a 10.2 percent rise in
first-quarter revenue thanks to a strong performance in Latin America, a
recovering Europe and a slightly stronger Brazilian real.
SIKA
Sika won support to foil a sale of a majority stake to France's
Saint-Gobain at an investor meeting on Tuesday, though a lengthy court
and regulatory battle for control of the Swiss chemicals firm still looms.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said it plans to relocate its engineering and
development activities at Offenbach, near Frankfurt, to its manufacturing sites
and testing facilities in Erlangen and Karlstein by mid-2016 at the latest. This
would lead to unspecified structural savings, Areva said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker said on Tuesday it had closed its $3 billion debt offering.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Glass Lewis has proposed investors vote in favour of a 3 billion euro
capital increase the bank is planning, according to a report by the proxy
advisor seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Monte dei Paschi's chairman said on Tuesday the bank has had no contact with
UBI Banca on a possible tie-up.
UBI BANCA
The chief executive of UBI Banca said on Tuesday there were no contacts with
Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a possible tie-up and said he was in no rush to
take part in industry consolidation.
ENEL
The telecommunications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received no plan from
Enel regarding access to the utility's network by telecoms operators. On Monday
sources said Enel was considering entering the broadband telecommunications
market. Some newspapers said it had sent a plan to the watchdog.
ASTRAZENECA
AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Onglyza and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s
rival product Nesina should carry information about the risk of heart failure,
an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.
BP
Negotiations were continuing on Tuesday between company representatives and
striking United Steelworkers union (USW) members from BP's Whiting, Indiana,
refinery.
REMY COINTREAU
French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its target to deliver underlying
growth in full-year operating profit after cognac sales jumped in the fourth
quarter, helped by demand for upscale products in the United States and New Year
celebrations in China.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)