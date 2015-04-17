LONDON, April 17 Britain's top FTSE 100 equity index is seen outperforming rival continental European markets at the open, with UK mining stocks expected to be supported by a rise in the copper price.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 12-15 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 16-19 points, or 0.2 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 was seen opening unchanged to down by 4 points, or flat in percentage terms. > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at fresh 7-yr high, look past weak US data

