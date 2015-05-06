(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON May 6 Euro zone equity indexes were expected to open steady on Wednesday, halting the previous session's selloff on the back of strong earnings from blue-chips such as BMW.

At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC were up between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent. Contracts on Britain's FTSE index were down 0.2 percent.

German carmaker BMW said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.

French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole joined bigger rival BNP Paribas on Wednesday in posting stronger first quarter earnings on firm revenues from investment banking.

Any market gain was likely to be capped by a continued strengthening of the euro, which was edging back in the direction of a two-month high of $1.1290 set last Friday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index has fallen in five of the past six sessions, hit by a strengthening of the euro against the dollar amid mixed U.S. economic data.

The index is down 6 percent from a high hit last month but remains up 13.7 percent since the start of the year, in a surge largely fuelled by the European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme and better euro zone economic data.

Investors will be looking for proof that the euro zone recovery remained on track last month when final services sector data for key countries and the bloc as a whole is published between 0745 GMT and 0800 GMT.

COMPANY NEWS

SAINSBURY'S

British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday posted its first annual underlying profit fall since 2005, hurt by an industry price war that shows no sign of abating.

BMW

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank reported a fivefold increase in its first-quarter net income thanks to investment banking gains and a smaller hit from its struggling Russian unit.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank posted a 2.6 percent increase in first-quarter net income boosted by firm investment banking activity and lower costs for covering its risks.

THALES

Europe's largest defence electronics company said first-quarter sales rose 4 percent to 2.576 billion euros and confirmed its targets for the year.

ORANGE JAZZTEL

The French telecoms firm has begun talks with several potential buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover of the Spanish broadband company.

ATLANTIA

The motorway group has received expressions of interest to buy a 15 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) and will shortlist at least four bidders in the coming weeks, two sources close to the matter said.

AIRBUS

The aircraft maker said Colombian airline Avianca had firmed up a preliminary order for 100 A320neo jets which was announced in February this year. A separate statement from Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius put the value of the order at "close to $10 billion" and said it reinforced ties between the two countries.

HAVAS

The French advertising company posted organic sales growth of 7.1 percent in the first quarter, helped by a strong recovery in the North American market where it had earlier struggled.

EURONEXT

The pan-European exchange operator said its chief operating officer, Jos Dijsselhof, would take on the role of interim chief executive, and that Dominique Cerutti would be leaving the CEO job earlier than previously planned. Cerutti's departure to become head of Altran Technologies was announced on April 22. At the time, the plan was for him to take up his new role in July.

EVONIK

The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit guidance while quarterly core earnings blew past market expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher volumes and prices at its animal feed ingredients business.

HANNOVER RE

The reinsurer posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in net profit to 279.7 million euros in the first quarter on the back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.

DAIMLER

Nevada has given Daimler, the world's biggest truck maker, the go-ahead to test its self-driving heavy freight truck for the first time on the open road in ordinary traffic, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

BRENNTAG

The world's largest chemicals distributor posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.

LUFTHANSA

The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps in March, killing all 150 people on board, practiced a descent on the previous flight, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

A long-expected consolidation of Brazil's telecoms industry that is likely to involve Oi and Telecom Italia unit TIM Participacoes has run into delays but is likely to go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest shareholder said on Tuesday.

SWISSCOM, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has signed an agreement with Swisscom unit Fastweb to test technologies that can bring ultra high speed broadband connections into Italian households using copper wires.

The telecommunications firm said that first-quarter net profit fell nearly 6 percent, and that it would pay 22 Swiss francs ($23.79) per share as a dividend this year if it meets its full-year targets.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Financial police have seized documents relating to its failed bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way as part of an investigation into alleged market manipulation, the company said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo has agreed to pay around 1.4 million euros in cash and stock to former chief executive Enrico Cucchiani in a settlement deal related to the termination of his contract in 2013, the bank said in a statement.

UBS

UBS has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley , to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas' Client Advisory Group Head Bob Mulholland retired on Tuesday from overseeing the firm's roughly 7,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada, according to an internal memo from UBS Wealth Management Americas' President Bob McCann.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

BMO Q1 2015 Chesapeake Energy

BMO Q1 2015 Motorola Solutions

2000 Q3 2015 Twenty-First Century Fox

AMC Q1 2015 Prudential Financial

AMC Q1 2015 Transocean Ltd.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0745 IT Markit Services PMI Apr

0750 FR Markit Services PMI Apr

0755 DE Markit Services PMI Apr

0800 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr

0900 EZ Retail sales Mar

1215 US ADP National Employment Apr

1230 US Labour Costs, productivity prelims Q1 > Asian stocks at 2-week lows, bond woes spread, dollar slips > Wall St ends lower on weak trade data; investors eye Fed > Treasuries drop again, longer maturity yields highest in months > Big U.S. trade gap weighs on dollar; kiwi hit by soft wages > Gold extends gains on sluggish U.S. data, safe-haven demand > London copper slips from 5-1/2-month highs, weaker dollar supports > Oil prices hit fresh 2015 high on weaker dollar, Libya supply woes

