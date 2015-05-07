LONDON May 7 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 14 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 8 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop around 10 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q1 2015 Enel SpA Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Telecom Italia SpA Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Commerzbank AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento Bergamo Earnings

Q1 2015 Repsol SA Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Finmeccanica SpA Earnings Release

Q3 2014/15 Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA Earnings

Q1 2015 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Finnair Oyj Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Prysmian SpA Interim Management Statement Release

Q1 2015 Enel Green Power SpA Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Heidelbergcement AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Rhoen Klinikum AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 E.ON SE Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Alcatel Lucent SA Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Henkel & Co KGaA AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Rheinmetall AG Earnings Release

Q1 2015 CNP Assurances SA Corporate Sales Release

Q1 2015 Bilfinger SE Earnings Release

Q4 & FY 2014/2015 BT Group PLC Earnings Release

Trinity Mirror PLC Trading Statement Release

Q1 2015 Aviva PLC Interim Management Statement Release

IMI PLC Interim Management Statement Release

Q1 2015 WM Morrison Supermarkets Interim Management Statement

April 2015 easyJet PLC Traffic Figures

Q1 2015 RSA Insurance Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release

Q1 2015 Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Release

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

DE Industrial Orders

FR Industrial Output

US Challenger Layoffs

US Jobless Claims ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia slides, euro at 2-mth peak as bond rout rattles markets > Wall St ends lower on global bond rout, Yellen warning > Nikkei falls to 1-month low, hit by worldwide drop in bond prices > rices slip as bond markets sell off; 30-year yield tops 3 percent > Dollar struggles on soft data, sterling awaits election > Gold slips, stays below $1,200 as bond yields jump > London copper hovers below 2015-peak, soft dollar supports > Oil falls after hitting 2015 highs, markets still well supplied

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)