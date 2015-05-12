LONDON May 12 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 63 to 66 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop about 18 points, or 0.4 percent.

COMPANY NEWS

HENKEL

The consumer goods company has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said it had sealed a deal to open a luxury hotel in Cuba, the 518-room Pullman Cayo Coco, near the Caribbean island's international airport.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction company posted slightly lower first-quarter sales as robust concessions and energy businesses offset lower revenue from public works and construction amid a weak economic climate.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it signed a 1.25 billion euro five-year multi-currency syndicated credit facility for "general corporate purposes", replacing a previous 1.645 billion facility signed in 2011.

LAFARGE

The cement maker said it noted that Holcim had filed its public exchange tender offer for Lafarge with France's AMF regulator in "an important step toward the proposed merger to create LafargeHolcim".

VOLKSWAGEN

VW will break up MAN and transfer MAN's truck and bus businesses, as well as MAN Latin America, into VW's new Truck & Bus Holding GmbH, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Separately, Formula One remains an option for Audi, the German carmaker's chief executive Rupert Stadler was quoted as saying on Monday amid speculation about a partnership with former world champions Red Bull. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)