US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON May 22 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 to 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 10 to 15 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 5 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent, on Friday.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE GDP
0800 DE Ifo Business Climate
1230 US CPI
1430 US ECRI Weekly
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
