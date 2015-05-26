BRIEF-CPT Global says partnership with Wipro Ltd
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions
LONDON May 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 8 points higher, or around 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 40 to 45 points lower, or 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 17 points lower, or 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.