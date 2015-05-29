(Adds company news)
LONDON May 29 European shares were indicated to inch higher at
the open on Friday, keeping within their recent range, as investors awaited
developments in Greek debt talks amid mixed signals from the parties involved.
At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE indexes were up between 0.2
percent and 0.3 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 is down 0.8 percent for the week so far, which has been
marked by uncertainty surrounding Greece's negotiations with its international
lenders.
Greece's government intends to reach an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal
by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday, even as euro zone officials suggested
a deal was far from imminent and the head of the International Monetary Fund was
quoted as saying the country could fall out of the bloc.
Investors were also awaiting economic data from the euro zone and the United
States as they tried to gauge the pace of an uneven global economic recovery and
the timing of any future rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Lending and money supply figures for the currency club were set to be
published at 0800 GMT, followed by the final Italian GDP reading for the first
quarter an hour later.
U.S. economic output and inflation data was set to come out at 1230 GMT,
followed by the U.S. Chicago PMI and University of Michigan sentiment at 1345
and 1400, respectively.
COMPANY NEWS
SOCIETE GENERALE, SWISS BANKS
Societe Generale Private Banking (Lugano-Svizzera), MediBank AG, LBBW
(Schweiz) AG, and Scobag Privatbank AG cut deals with the U.S. Department of
Justice to avoid prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the DOJ said on
Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Labour representatives at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters called on
Thursday for the resignation of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain as Germany's
largest lender prepares to slash jobs.
TSB BANKING GROUP
The bank extended the Sabadell offer timetable as approval process
continued. The latest date on which the offer may become or be declared
unconditional in all respects will be July 7, 2015.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker will collaborate with Lilly on immuno-oncology combination
clinical trial in solid tumours.
UK RETAILERS
Tesco's book-keeping scandal has prompted Britain's Financial
Reporting Council to turn a spotlight on annual reports in the retail sector.
The regulator has already opened a probe into Tesco's accounts, and it said on
Friday that scrutiny of sample audits in the coming year will focus in
particular on the food, drinks and retail sector.
IAG
Ireland's parliament approved the sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus
to IAG on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for the takeover of the airline
and limiting political damage for the government.
NESTLE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers of dermal
fillers, which includes Galderma, unit of Nestle SA, to update their
labeling to reflect the possible risk of serious injuries caused by
unintentional injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in the face.
EURAZEO
French car rental business Europcar, which investment group Eurazeo plans to
list on the stock exchange next month, raised its full-year profit target as it
announced a debt refinancing at better conditions than it had expected.
VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA
Argentina has given a green light to the break-up of the Telco investor
group owning 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, paving the way for France's Vivendi
to become the biggest shareholder in the Italian phone group.
TELECOMS
Draft European Union proposals limiting how telecom operators manage the
traffic on their networks will not make welcome reading for firms in the
industry as they look to prioritise and earn potentially vast income from some
types of data.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
U.S. telecoms regulators are leaning toward rejecting a T-Mobile US Inc
request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like
itself to bid on during a government auction next year, according to people
familiar with the matter.
BMW
The German automaker is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues
involving Takata Corp 7312.t air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on
Thursday.
RWE
Hungary's government has signed a letter of intent to buy electricity units
and a further stake in Matrai Eromu, the country's second biggest power plant,
from RWE, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Industrial group Siemens has resigned itself to never selling another gas
turbine in its home country following Germany's switch to renewable energy, its
chief executive said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor and BMW on
Thursday expanded recalls of vehicles with potentially deadly air bags made by
Takata Corp 7312.T, after the Japanese manufacturer last week boosted the number
of vehicles affected to 53 million globally.
Opel chief Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat but said on
Thursday he sees the need to improve volume, scale and utilisation in the auto
industry and at his own company.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian bank has dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to
Centragas Holding because regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for the
deal.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the Italian utility was pressing
ahead with the sale of its Slovakian power asset Slovenske Elektrarne.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it would buy back 515 million
euros of a Galp Energia exchangeable bond.
EXOR
The board of the holding company meets on Friday, followed by a conference
call. Shareholders also hold their annual general meeting followed by a press
conference.
EVONIK
Evonik said it will increase prices for its PMMA molding compounds.
AIRBUS
Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said analysis of the crashed Airbus A400M black
box revealed quality problems in final assembly. Software had been incorrectly
installed on the Airbus A400M, Marwan told daily Handelsblatt.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Delta Air Lines President Ed Bastian said he expected Italy's
Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air
France-KLM despite its growing ties with new 49 percent shareholder Etihad.
FIRSTGROUP
British transport company FirstGroup is to invest 78 million pounds ($119
million) in 385 new buses, upgrading its fleet in an effort to maintain growth
at its UK bus division after a series of setbacks in its rail unit.
