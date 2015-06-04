(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, June 4 European equity futures fell on Thursday, with the region's stock markets expected to be pegged back a rise in bond yields, which can typically result in higher debt costs for companies.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract was down by 0.6 percent. Germany's DAX futures fell 0.5 percent while France's CAC futures also retreated by 0.6 percent.

German Bund yields had risen on Wednesday after Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, said the ECB saw no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance following a recent pick-up in European bond yields. German bund futures opened lower on Thursday.

Some traders were also set to adopt a cautious approach as Greece's debt talks continued.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight" and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.

COMPANY NEWS:

BASF /SYNGENTA :

German chemicals group BASF SE is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

AREVA /EDF :

The French government said it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF's plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.

AIRBUS :

Bombardier Inc will reveal new information about the performance of its CSeries passenger jet at the Paris Airshow based on its test program, Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told Reuters on Wednesday.

CAIRN HOMES:

rish construction firm Cairn Homes unveiled plans on Wednesday to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, raising up to $446 million through a share placing with conditional trading set to start on 10 June.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :

Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc , the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States, though the purchase price has not been agreed upon, the Wall Street Journal reported.

GLENCORE :

Glencore Plc said it is looking at Australian coal assets and other coal opportunities as it seeks to take advantage of a downturn in the market to position itself for future growth.

INDITEX :

A former attorney for Spanish fashion chain Zara filed a $40 million lawsuit on Wednesday claiming he was harassed and ultimately fired for being Jewish, American and gay.

LADBROKES /PADDY POWER :

The Daily Mail's stock market report cited market speculation that bookmaker Ladbrokes could face a bid from Irish rival Paddy Power.

RENAULT :

French automaker Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co continue to increase savings through synergies and can meet longer-term goals without expanding its current alliances, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Wednesday.

SMITH & NEPHEW :

Healthcare group Smith & Nephew said it was to remove smaller components of a hip replacement system from the market.

TELECOM ITALIA :

Telecom Italia could raise up to 936 million euros ($1 billion) from the listing of a minority stake in its broadcasting tower unit INWIT, the company said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN :

The carmaker's powerful labour chief said VW should make acquisitions to strengthen MAN Diesel and launch a pickup truck, while saying there is no rush to appoint a full-time chairman. Separately, VW said it signed a deal to boost the production of electric vehicles in China. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)