LONDON, June 8 European stocks were seen opening mixed on
Monday, with shares in Deutsche Bank in focus after Germany's largest
lender named a new chief executive.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
8-15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
falling by 11 to 27 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower, while France's CAC
was seen opening unchanged to down by 7 points, or as much as 0.1
percent lower.
Deutsche Bank purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan
as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given
more power to reorganise the bank.
Deutsche Bank has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of
regulatory and legal problems which include probes into alleged manipulation of
benchmark interest rates, mis-selling of derivatives, tax evasion and money
laundering.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)