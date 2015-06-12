LONDON, June 12 European markets were seen opening lower on Friday, with the latest twists in Greece's ongoing debt drama keeping investor confidence in check.

The aerospace sector was also on investors' radar after a profit warning from Zodiac Aerospace, triggered by the cost of tackling aircraft seat manufacturing delays. Airline Lufthansa was also seen trading lower after a French prosecutor formally opened a criminal inquiry into the Germanwings plane crash in March.

Eurostoxx 50 futures were down 0.3 percent at 0649 GMT, while FTSE futures, DAX futures and CAC 40 futures were down 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

European stocks had already lost some of their gains in late trading on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund announced that its delegation had left negotiations over Greece in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens.

Traders on Friday also pointed to a report in German newspaper Bild saying the German government was holding "concrete consultations" on what to do in case of a Greek bankruptcy.

Greece's state minister Alexos Flabouraris said he still hoped for a deal on June 18, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the ball was in the Greek court if a deal was to be struck in the coming days.

Despite the twists and turns, equity investors "continue to assume that a compromise will be reached," Deutsche Bank's Nick Lawson wrote in a note to clients.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 14.4 percent so far this year and is set for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The index is down 5.8 percent from multi-year highs hit in April.

RIO TINTO

The miner said it was assessing an about $300 million non-cash impairment charge related to its shareholding in Energy Resources of Australia Ltd .

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The aerospace supplier's shares were seen falling by around 5 percent after a profit warning linked to seat manufacturing delays.

LUFTHANSA

A French prosecutor on Thursday formally opened a criminal inquiry into the Germanwings plane crash in March that killed 150 people to investigate whether mistakes were made in monitoring the psychological health of the co-pilot.

VIVENDI

Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in activision blizzard, representing 5.7% of the company's total common shares.

SANOFI

Woodford Investment Management sold out of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi in May on valuation grounds, the money manager said on Thursday, and instead added several smaller firms to its main fund.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Promacta for the treatment of children aged six years and older with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins or splenectomy.

WINCOR NIXDORF

The German ATM maker is not interested in the company being bought, Handelsblatt reported, citing its chief executive.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares, euro stifled by Greek drama > Wall St climbs after retail sales data; healthcare up > Nikkei choppy after sharp rally, Toshiba falls > U.S. bonds rally with Europe, strong bond sale > Bullish data comforts dollar, euro eyes Greece > Gold hit by strong U.S. data, but poised for weekly gain > London copper eyes fourth weekly fall on China demand fears > Oil prices dip after Saudis say could raise output to meet demand

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)