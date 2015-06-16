LONDON, June 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 18 points higher, or 0.2 percent up, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 points higher, also adding 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: DIXY. Dixy Group OAO Sales/Trading May 2015 Dixy Group OAO MM Stmt Releases Retail Revenue HMSGq HMS Hydraulic Machines and Earnings Q1 2015 HMS Hydraulic .L Systems Group PLC Releases Machines and Systems Group PLC Earnings Release (IFRS) WTB.L Whitbread PLC Sales/Trading Q1 2015 Whitbread PLC Stmt Releases Trading Statement Release AHT.L Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Q4 2015 Ashtead Group PLC Releases Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI 0830 GB INFLATION DATA 0900 EZ EMPLOYMENT 0900 DE ZEW 1255 US REDBOOK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0511 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,084.43 -0.46 % -9.68 NIKKEI 20249.33 -0.68 % -138.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 477.82 -0.47 % -2.25 EUR/USD 1.1276 -0.06 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 123.53 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.343 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.827 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,185.15 -0.06 % -$0.75 US CRUDE $60.14 1.04 % 0.62 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Greek default fears > US STOCKS-Greek angst weighs on Wall St; health stocks rise > Japanese stocks slip on Greece, Fed anxiety; Toyota in focus > TREASURIES-Yields fall on weak data, Greek debt talks > FOREX-Dollar firms as investors await Fed, warily eye Greece > PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on safe-haven bids over Greece > METALS-Copper stuck near 3 month low as Grexit worries weigh > Oil prices rise as Texas braces for tropical storm (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alistair Smout)