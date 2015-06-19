LONDON, June 19 European shares were seen opening higher on
Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight although persistent concerns
over Greece's debt crisis may keep a lid on the progress of the region's stock
markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
4-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 27-38
points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by
2-4 points, representing a possible 0.1 percent gain on the CAC.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a
Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped
as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.
Athens' benchmark ATG index touched three-year lows on Thursday,
before recovering slightly to stand 0.4 percent higher at the close.
Danish stocks could also come into focus after Danish voters ousted Prime
Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in an election on Thursday and handed power to
an opposition centre-right alliance including huge gains for a eurosceptic,
anti-immigrant party.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)