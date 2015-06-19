LONDON, June 19 European shares were seen opening higher on Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight although persistent concerns over Greece's debt crisis may keep a lid on the progress of the region's stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 4-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 27-38 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 2-4 points, representing a possible 0.1 percent gain on the CAC.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

Athens' benchmark ATG index touched three-year lows on Thursday, before recovering slightly to stand 0.4 percent higher at the close.

Danish stocks could also come into focus after Danish voters ousted Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in an election on Thursday and handed power to an opposition centre-right alliance including huge gains for a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant party. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)