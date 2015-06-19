(Adds equity futures, detail)

LONDON, June 19 European equity futures rose on Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight although persistent concerns over Greece's debt crisis may keep a lid on the progress of the region's stock markets.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract advanced 0.4 percent. Germany's DAX futures also rose by 0.5 percent, France's CAC futures advanced 0.1 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

On Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement that there would be a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.

Athens' benchmark ATG index touched three-year lows on Thursday, before recovering slightly to stand 0.4 percent higher at the close.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS :

Airbus won the Paris Airshow with a last-minute $14 billion deal to sell 110 jets to Hungary's Wizz Air on Thursday, diverting attention from a growing industry debate over how quickly a record backlog of jet orders can be built.

BAYER :

German drugs and chemicals group Bayer plans to invest 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) in research and development this year, its chief executive told Germany's Bild newspaper.

FRENCH TELECOMS:

France will sell six blocks of mobile spectrum before the end of the year to the country's four telecom operators as it seeks to encourage investment in communications infrastructure, said the Economy Ministry in a statement.

DAIMLER :

Daimler said it had hired Sajjad Khan, a senior BMW executive responsible for the Bavarian auto maker's Connected Drive programme, in a coup for the Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars.

FIAT :

United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union has not taken a position on merger comments made by Fiat Chrysler's chief executive, but said he would be against any plan that would cut union-represented jobs.

SOCIETE GENERALE /CAIXABANK :

Societe Generale has agreed to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving the French bank full control over the fast-growing online bank.

TELECOM ITALIA :

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA had reiterated that it remains a strategic asset for the Italian group.

TOTAL :

Indonesia will give Total a 30 percent stake in the offshore Mahakam oil and gas block to share with Japan's Inpex once the French major's operatorship of Indonesia's top gas producing field expires in December 2017, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

VALEO :

French car parts maker Valeo purchased a 10.5 percent stake in Aledia by participating in a capital increase for the start-up which makes 3D LED lighting. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)