LONDON, July 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open between 1 point lower and 4 points higher, or roughly flat,
Germany's DAX to open up 10 to 11 points, or up 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open flat to 2 points lower.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Half Year 2015
Spruengli AG Chocoladefabriken Lindt &
Spruengli AG Corporate
Sales Release
Firstgroup PLC Q1 2015 FirstGroup PLC
Trading Statement Release
Carillion PLC Q2 2015 Carillion PLC
Interim Management
Statement Release
Dragon Oil PLC Dragon Oil PLC Trading
Statement Release
Kuehne und Nagel Q2 2015 Kuehne und Nagel
International AG International AG Earnings
Release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Q2 2015 Skandinaviska
Banken AB Enskilda Banken AB Earnings
Release
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Q2 2015 Gjensidige
Forsikring ASA Earnings
Release
Michael Page International Q2 2015 Michael Page
PLC International PLC Trading
Statement Release
JM AB Q2 2015 JM AB Earnings
Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE CPI, HICP
0715 CH Producer/Import Price
0800 IT Consumer Prices, CPI
0830 GB CPI, RPI, PPI
0900 DE ZEW survey
0900 EZ Industrial production
1230 US Import/Export prices, Retail sales
1255 US Redbook
1400 US Business Inventories
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,099.60 1.11 % 22.98
NIKKEI 20337.46 1.23 % 247.69
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.79 0.02 % 0.09
EUR/USD 1.1 -0.02 % -0.0002
USD/JPY 123.29 -0.11 % -0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.432 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.850 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,155.20 -0.21 % -$2.40
US CRUDE $51.49 -1.36 % -0.71
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)