LONDON, July 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 6 to 20 points or as much as 0.3 percent higher,
Germany's DAX to open 36 to 49 points or as much as 0.4 percent up, and
France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 27 points or as much as 0.5 percent
higher.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SVT.L Severn Trent PLC Severn Trent PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
BON.OL Bonheur ASA Q2 2015 Bonheur ASA Earnings Release
GRO.OL Ganger Rolf ASA Q2 2015 Ganger Rolf ASA Earnings Release
NLMK.M Novolipetsk Steel OAO Q2 2015 Novolipetsk Steel OAO Trading
M Statement Release
HLE.DE Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Preliminary Full Year 2015 Hella KGaA
Hueck & Co Earnings Release
WKP.L Workspace Group PLC Q1 2015 Workspace Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
JDW.L J D Wetherspoon PLC Q4 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
IAP.L ICAP PLC Q1 2015 ICAP PLC Trading Statement Release
ICP.L Intermediate Capital Group Intermediate Capital Group PLC Interim
PLC Management Statement Release
HFD.L Halfords Group PLC Q1 2016 Halfords Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
MONY.L Moneysupermarket.Com Group Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Post Close
PLC Trading Statement Release
SHIP.O Seanergy Maritime Holdings Q1 2015 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
Q Corp Earnings Release
ASML.A ASML Holding NV Q2 2015 ASML Holding NV Earnings Release
S
ATEA.O Atea ASA Q2 2015 Atea ASA Earnings Release
L
DETNOR Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA Q2 2015 Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA
.OL Earnings Release
BRGD.O Borregaard ASA Q2 2015 Borregaard ASA Earnings Release
L
AKSOL. Aker Solutions ASA Q2 2015 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings
OL Release
STB.OL Storebrand ASA Q2 2015 Storebrand ASA Earnings Release
SKFb.S AB SKF Q2 2015 AB SKF Earnings Release
T
HMb.ST H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB June 2015 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Corporate Sales Release
BRBY.L Burberry Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Burberry Group PLC Trading
Update
GETIb. Getinge AB Q2 2015 Getinge AB Earnings Release
ST
CTY1S. Citycon Oyj Q2 2015 Citycon Oyj Earnings Release
HE
HOCM.L Hochschild Mining PLC Q2 2015 Hochschild Mining PLC Production
Results Release
CAST.S Castellum AB Q2 2015 Castellum AB Earnings Release
T
RIO.L Rio Tinto PLC Q2 2015 Rio Tinto PLC Operations Review
CASP.P Casino Guichard Perrachon Q2 2015 Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
A SA Corporate Sales Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0645 FR CPI, Inflation
0830 GB Unemployment, Earnings
0900 CH ZEW Investor Sentiment
1100 US Mortgage
1230 US PPI
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,108.95 0.45 % 9.35
NIKKEI 20474.05 0.44 % 88.72
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.93 0.11 % 0.51
EUR/USD 1.0998 -0.1 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 123.44 0.07 % 0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.405 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.840 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,154.9 -0.01 % -$0.13
0
US CRUDE $53.31 0.51 % 0.27
> Asian shares pare gains as China markets slump
> Wall St notches fourth straight advance as energy gains
> Nikkei gains on relief over China and Greece, China data helps
> TREASURIES-Yields drop on weak retail sales data
> Dollar steady before Yellen talk, China data has little impact
> Gold marks time ahead of testimony from Fed's Yellen
> London copper climbs after China growth beats forecasts
> Iran's oil comeback may be later than sooner
