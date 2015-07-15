LONDON, July 15 European shares were seen opening higher on
Wednesday as upbeat economic data from China, the world's second-biggest
economy, encouraged some investors, with many also focusing on a Greek
parliamentary vote on austerity measures later in the day.
Uncertainty surrounding the debt crisis in Greece heightened after a study
by the International Monetary Fund found the country needs far more debt relief
than European governments have been willing to contemplate so far.
The IMF's stark warning came as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras struggled to
persuade deeply unhappy leftist lawmakers to vote for a package of austerity
measures and liberal economic reforms to secure a new bailout.
In an interview with state television, Tsipras said that although he did not
believe in the deal, there was no alternative but to accept it to avoid economic
chaos.
"The IMF has punched a hole in Greek debt agreement over the issue of debt
sustainability but signs of an economic turnaround in China from the latest
batch of data released overnight are setting European stocks up for a higher
open on Wednesday," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a
note.
China's economy grew an annual 7.0 percent in the second quarter, steady
with the previous quarter and slightly better than analyst forecasts, though
further stimulus is still expected after the quarter ended with a stock market
crash.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were flat to 0.2 percent higher ahead of the
cash market open.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose for a fifth day in a
row on Tuesday, closing up 0.5 percent at 1,580.34 points on investors' belief
that Greece will pass reforms in order to get a new bailout and as oil prices
steadied, supporting energy shares. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index advanced 0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst is up around 15 percent since the start of 2015 while the
Euro STOXX 50 is up 14 percent, with economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB) having helped to support markets despite the worries
over Greece.
COMPANY NEWS:
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton on Wednesday said it will take a $2 billion impairment
on its U.S. shale operations - the third writedown in three years.
IAG /AER LINGUS
IAG has gained European Union antitrust approval for its 1.3-billion-euro
($1.4 billion) bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus after agreeing to make
concessions to ease competition worries, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.
ASML HOLDING
Europe's largest supplier to computer chip makers posted second-quarter net
income of 370 million euros on sales of 1.654 billion and forecast net sales of
1.5 to 1.6 billion in the third quarter.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Postbank's supervisory board on Tuesday elected Stefan Krause as
new chairman.
SIEMENS
The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it had evidence that Siemens
paid about $20 million in bribes to officials at state-owned Israel Electric
Corp (IEC)from 2000 to 2005. Siemens said on Tuesday it is cooperating with the
authorities and declined comment.
TALANX
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life sold shares in the insurer worth 110 million euros
via an accelerated bookbuilding with Citi.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
The printing press maker said on Tuesday it picked Dirk Kaliebe as interium
deputy CEO because the recovery of CEO Gerold Linzbach is delayed.
ENBW
A German regional court will reopen a probe of allegedly excessive water
prices charged by Energie Calw, a service provider partly owned by the utility,
the Federal Court of Justice said on Tuesday.
ROCKET INTERNET
The e-commerce investor said on Tuesday it successfully placed 550 million
euros worth of convertible bonds.
HELLA
Said full year adjusted EBIT increased 11.5 percent to about 445 million
euros and sales grew to 5.83 billion euros.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The newly merged cement company said it would focus on delivering its target
for 1.4 billion euros of synergies within three years, as well as an overall
reduction of capital spending.
INDITEX
Apparel maker Guess Inc said on Tuesday that Victor Herrero would
replace co-founder Paul Marciano as chief executive in August. Herrero joins
Guess after a stint as head of Asia Pacific for Inditex.
MEGGITT
The Daily Mail newspaper's stock market report cited revived gossip that
United Technologies or Honeywell could be eyeing a bid for
aircrafts parts manufacturer Meggitt. The Daily Mail had already reported about
bid speculation surrounding Meggitt in July 2014.
SYNGENTA
Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in Syngenta and could push for the
board of directors of the Swiss pesticide maker to accept a takeover offer from
U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
LafargeHolcim, the company formed by the recent merger between Holcim and
Lafarge, confirmed plans to deliver cost savings of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5
billion) within three years.
OERLIKON
Oerlikon said it had taken note of speculation regarding a potential
transaction related to Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum. The company is examining
strategic options regarding its Vacuum Segment but it is too early to make any
statement regarding specific directions or decisions, it said.
METALL ZUG
The company posted net income of slightly above 10 million Swiss francs
($10.58 million) in the first half of 2015, down from 31.9 million francs in the
same period last year.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0645 FR CPI
0830 GB Unemployment, Earnings
0900 CH ZEW Investor Sentiment
1100 US Mortgage
1230 US PPI
1315 US Industrial Output
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,108.95 0.45 % 9.35
NIKKEI 20459.74 0.37 % 74.41
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.94 -0.1 % -0.48
EUR/USD 1.0992 -0.15 % -0.0017
USD/JPY 123.42 0.06 % 0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.403 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.840 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,154.3 -0.06 % -$0.73
0
US CRUDE $53.22 0.34 % 0.18
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)