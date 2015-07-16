(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, July 16 European shares were expected to open higher on
Thursday after the Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded
by its lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep
Greece in the euro.
In exchange for funding worth up to 86 billion euros ($94 billion), Greece
has accepted reforms including significant pension adjustments, increases to
value added taxes, an overhaul of its collective bargaining system, measures to
liberalise its economy and tight limits on public spending.
"European equities are set to rally this morning as the crucifying austerity
measures sail through the Hellenic Parliament," London Capital Group said in a
morning note.
"Bulls should be relishing in the fact that an overwhelming majority of the
Parliament voted in favour of the bill with only a minor amount of grumbling
dissidents."
Greece's approval of the bailout deal could persuade the European Central
Bank to ease its funding squeeze on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step
in reopening banks and returning some normality to its stricken economy.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, Britain's
FTSE and France's CAC were up 0.2 to 0.5 percent by 0644 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.4 percent higher
at 1,586.50 points in the previous session, while U.S. stocks edged lower
following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen said the U.S. central bank remains on track to raise interest rates
this year, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad
unlikely to throw the U.S. economy off track.
Auto stocks will be in focus as demand for mid-market brands and luxury
autos pushed growth of new car sales in Europe to the highest monthly rate in
five and a half years in June.
COMPANY NEWS
CARREFOUR
Europe's largest retailer said on Thursday that like-for-like sales growth
slowed in the second quarter, reflecting a slowdown in France and despite an
acceleration in Spain and a robust performance in Brazil.
SWATCH
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Thursday first-half net
profit fell nearly 20 percent on a strong franc and negative interest rates, but
was upbeat in its full-year outlook.
ANGLO AMERICAN
Global mining company Anglo American expects to take a $3 billion to $4
billion first-half write-off because of the slide in prices for iron ore and
coal, it said on Thursday.
DIXONS CARPHONE
The European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer formed through a
merger last year on Thursday beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly
profit and said its integration was progressing well.
SWEDBANK
Swedish banking group Swedbank reported second-quarter net earnings in line
with market expectations on Thursday but said negative interest rates put the
bank's profits under renewed pressure.
BT
The British telecoms regulator said BT could be made to spin off its
networks unit, which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky <SKYB.L and TalkTalk
TALK.L, to boost competition in the broadband market for consumers and
businesses.
SPORTS DIRECT
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted a 21 percent rise in profit
on Thursday but said it would cut its bonus scheme earnings target for 2016
after failing to make the acquisitions necessary to boost sales.
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported second-quarter
operating profit above forecasts on Thursday but said deposit margins were
pressured by low interest rates.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank is under scrutiny from the
FCA over Russian stock trades.
AIRBUS, ZODIAC
A powerful blast at a Zodiac Aerospace factory in Washington state made some
portions of the building unsafe to enter, raising concerns that the assembly of
Boeing and Airbus aircraft could be affected.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The bank said on Thursday the UK government had reduced its stake in the
bank below 15 percent as it moves closer to full privatisation.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in second quarter iron ore output
from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top market position in China, even
as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather disrupted operations.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker will adopt a simplified structure centred around five
global business units starting in January 2016 to promote growth, it said on
Wednesday, as it prepares a new strategic plan to be unveiled in November.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
Carmakers are racing for Iran following the country's breakthrough nuclear
deal with western powers - pitting past market leader PSA Peugeot Citroen
against challengers such as Volkswagen.
CASINO
The French retailer said sales went into reverse in the second quarter,
reflecting weak consumer electronics demand in its top market Brazil, though
number-two market France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets after
price cuts.
DRAEGERWERK
The company cut its profit forecast for the year, saying it now saw a margin
on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5-7 percent, compared with a
previous forecast for 6-8 percent, citing disappointing business in China and
the United States.
MERLIN PROPERTIES
Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties announced a 1.03 billion-euro
($1.13 billion) capital increase - its second hike in quick succession - via a
steeply discounted rights issue on Wednesday.
TELE COLUMBUS
Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777
million), bringing together Germany's third and fourth biggest cable companies.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Pay-TV is set to reach one in five German households for the first time this
year, the VPRT association of German private broadcasters forecast on Wednesday.
PARTNERS GROUP
The company said clients brought 3.8 billion euros of new funds in the first
half, bringing its overall assets under management to 42.1 billion euros.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker said its malaria treatment Coartem received a prequalification
from the World Health Organization, enabling greater access for patients.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle reported second-quarter earnings
lagging expectations on Thursday but kept its guidance for production growth and
unit costs this year.
IMPERIAL TOBACCO
Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to sell an additional stake in
its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA
LOG.MC, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
GAMESA
Gamesa said its US unit and Iberdrola Renovables have signed a contract to
supply 208 megawatts of wind capacity in the United States.
BANKIA
Bankia is finalising the sale of its US unit City National Bank to Chile's
BCI, pending US regulatory approval, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing
several US financial sources.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 Citigroup
Q2 2015 eBay
Q2 2015 Google
Q2 2015 Goldman Sachs Group
Q2 2015 Mattel
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0900 EZ Inflation
1145 EZ ECB Rate
1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
1400 US Philly Fed Business
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)