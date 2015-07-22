LONDON, July 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 points or 0.4 percent lower, Germany's DAX to open 40 points or 0.3 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 13 points or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: UNBP.AS Unibail Rodamco SE Earnings Releases BINV.ST BioInvent International AB Earnings Releases ESPI.MI Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Releases VARD.SI Vard Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases GETP.PA Groupe Eurotunnel SE Earnings Releases LAND.L Land Securities Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases MARS.L Marston's PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases EZJ.L easyJet plc Sales/Trading Stmt Releases TEL.OL Telenor ASA Earnings Releases LONN.VX Lonza Group AG Earnings Releases TIE1V.HE Tieto Oyj Earnings Releases JMAT.L Johnson Matthey PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SGE.L Sage Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases DANSKE.CO Danske Bank A/S Earnings Releases KESBV.HE Kesko Oyj Earnings Releases KINVb.ST Investment Kinnevik AB Earnings Releases MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 American Express Co Q2 2015 Boeing Co Q2 2015 The Coca-Cola Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Business climate 0800 IT Industrial orders and sales 0900 IT Retail sales 1100 US Mortgage 1300 US Home price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,119.21 -0.43 % -9.07 NIKKEI 20623.64 -1.05 % -218.3 3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.64 -1.1 % -5.12 EUR/USD 1.094 0.04 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 123.69 -0.15 % -0.180 0 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.327 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.775 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,093.96 -0.64 % -$7.05 US CRUDE $50.17 -1.36 % -0.69 > Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes > Wall Street lower after weak results from IBM, United Tech > Nikkei snaps winning streak as Apple-related shares tumble > Prices gain after weak U.S. earnings spur safety bid > Dollar rally takes a breather, uptrend seen intact > Gold falls to near 5-year low as bearish view holds > London copper hits two-week lows as Chinese demand struggles > Oil prices fall as data shows U.S. crude stocks rising (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)