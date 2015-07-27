LONDON, July 27 European equities were seen starting the week on a downbeat note, with futures trading lower after lingering fears over China's economic growth prospects and a sharp commodities sell-off rippling through global markets.

EuroSTOXX 50 futures were down 0.5 percent at 0626 GMT, with futures in Paris, Frankfurt and London falling broadly in line.

Stocks in Asia fell by around 1 percent and metals prices languished near multi-year lows.

Greek fears have receded, meanwhile, but this week may bring a new test for markets with the possible reopening of the Greek stock market, which might open on Tuesday after a one-month shutdown, official sources said.

The second-quarter earnings season offered up some more positive news, with Switzerland's UBS posting a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profits and bolstering its capital cushion. Reckitt Benckiser increased annual targets after a better-than-expected quarter and Philips also reporting forecast-beating profits.

The German IFO business climate data for July was due later on Monday.

UBS

The Swiss bank posted on Monday a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter net profit as it released results one day early following a newspaper report on the figures.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss pesticides maker's chief executive Michael Mack reiterated his opposition to a takeover by Monsanto MON.N in an interview published in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper.

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi SASY.PA as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets.

PEARSON

Italian holding company Exor EXOR.MI said on Saturday it was in talks with Pearson on the possibility of raising its 4.72 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

The British consumer goods maker increased its full-year net revenue and margin targets on Monday, after posting a better-than-expected second quarter performance.

EDF, ENGIE

The French government is considering a reform of the tax levied on power bills to fund renewable energy that would see it extended to natural gas and road fuels, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

TOTAL

The French oil major is selling a 50 percent stake in its sole U.S. refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, and has retained investment bank Lazard to advise on the deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

RENAULT

The French carmaker is in talks to buy a minority stake in its Iranian joint venture partner, the Wall Street Journal cited an executive at the Iranian firm as saying.

BANKIA

Spain's bailed-out Bankia said its first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts, as charges against bad debts fell and offset weaker revenue from lending.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock market operator is buying German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros, it said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

German public prosecutors are set to charge eight Deutsche Bank employees following an investigation into tax fraud linked to trading of carbon certificates, Der Spiegel reported.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank said on Monday that first-half net profit rose nearly 24 percent on a rise on trading and in commissions and fees.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled Italian lender has reduced its exposure to Japanese bank Nomura to within regulatory limits, as required by the European Central Bank, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

