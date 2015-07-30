LONDON, July 30 Stock markets were set to open higher on Thursday, with a raft of positive earnings updates adding to positive global sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement pointed to improving labour-market conditions without clearly signalling plans for a rate rise.

EuroSTOXX 50 futures were up 0.7 percent at 0619 GMT, with Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE futures all trading up 0.4 to 0.6 percent.

While the big focus for global markets was the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement that left the door open for a possible interest-rate increase in September, Europe's earnings season also continued apace with forecast-beating results from Germany's Siemens and network gear maker Nokia and a sharp jump in profits from France's Renault.

However, worries over China's growth prospects and an emerging-markets slowdown lingered as Anheuser-Busch InBev suffered from weak economic conditions in markets including Brazil and China.

Europe's earnings season is about one-third of the way through and the net proportion of companies beating expectations is at a five-year high, according to strategists, with signs of a domestic pick-up in the euro zone consistent with improving data on economic growth and household spending.

Commodities companies are a weak spot: French oil-services company Technip swung to a net loss in the second quarter after announcing job-cut plans in the face of a plunge in oil prices that has forced customers to slash spending.

More data points are due on Thursday, including German unemployment and inflation data for July.

Building supplies company Saint-Gobain said it had concerns about the outlook for its business in Germany despite an overall more favourable climate for the second half of 2015.

SIEMENS

Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German lender reported quarterly earnings largely in line with expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its new strategic plan.

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on a lack of natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its investment portfolio, but missed investor expectations.

SANTANDER

The euro zone's biggest bank, on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in second quarter net profit from a year ago, helped by rising revenues in Britain and the United States.

ACCOR

ORANGE

France's Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in French telecom operator Orange ORAN.PA in a deal worth about 801 million euros ($880 million).

NOKIA

The world's No. 3 network equipment maker, on Thursday reported a surprise rise in second-quarter profits, helped by high-margin software sales and fewer low-priced contracts at its mainstay telecom network equipment business.

SAINT GOBAIN

The building supplies company expects its business in France to stabilise in the second half but has concerns about the outlook for Germany.

FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Healthcare group Fresenius late on Wednesday lifted its 2015 earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with longer-than-expected production outages.

