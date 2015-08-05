(Adds futures, quote, updates company news) LONDON, Aug 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, outperforming the Wall Street that edged lower overnight, as the mounting risks of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month lifted the dollar and bond yields. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. Germany's DAX futures and France's CAC futures both gained 0.5 percent, while Britain's FTSE futures edged 0.2 percent higher. The latest scare over U.S rates came when Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart told the Wall Street Journal that it would take "significant deterioration" in the economy for him to not support a hike in September. "The current environment isn't swaying traders in any clear direction," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "With the labour market recovery one of the key tenets in the Feds justification for a rate hike, if we get another round of steady gains and the expectation of a rate hike crystallises, don't expect markets to be so noncommittal." SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank targeted a slightly bigger cushion of capital and higher cost savings as it reported better-than-expected earnings. AIRBUS GROUP ANA Holdings won the backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines, defeating a rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor, a participant at the creditor meeting said. Airbus is Skymark's second-biggest creditor. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France has withdrawn proposals to pilots aimed at putting the last touches to its Transform 2015 restructuring scheme, according to a letter seen by Reuters. SYNGENTA Monsanto Co and Syngenta are not holding any deal negotiations at this time, let alone discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover of its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told Reuters on Tuesday. A CNBC report earlier in the day, citing an unnamed source, said that at least one major investor, hedge fund manager John Paulson, believes the two agricultural firms "continue to be in deal talks and aren't far apart on price." UBS A UBS AG branch manager in Puerto Rico warned bank officials that brokers for the firm had urged customers to engage in improper loan practices, more than two years before the bank made a $5.2 million settlement over the matter with the island's financial regulator, according to internal bank correspondence reviewed by Reuters. BOURBON The French oil services company said first-half revenue rose 13 percent to 758.8 million euros. VICAT The French construction materials supplier said first-half net income declined to 34 million euros from 51 million on little-changed revenue of 1.22 billion. ALLIANZ Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross. BMW The automaker's supervisory board will look at possible additions to its range of electric cars in September, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed company sources. FERROVIAL Spain's Ferrovial FER.MC said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del Pino family to hold their shares separately. TELECOM ITALIA Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are close to a deal to merge their Italian mobile phone buinesses, sources close to the deal said, likely to end a price war in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms market. SYNAIRGEN Synairgen and Pharmaxis announced research collaboration to develop loxl2 inhibitor for pulmonary fibrosis. KUKA Full Q2 results due. The industrial robot maker reported preliminary results on July 29 and raised its 2015 guidance. NORMA Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) seen up 34 percent at 40.8 million euros. Poll: GRAMMER Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary results on July 30 and warned its operating profit would drop by around 15 mln eur this year due to weakness in Brazil and China. FUCHS PETROLUB The company acquired Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard for 73 million euros. NOVARTIS The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will update the label of Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, after cases of serious brain infections were linked with its use. BARRY CALLEBAUT German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0715 CH CPI 0745 IT MARKIT PMI 0750 FR MARKIT PMI 0755 DE MARKIT PMI 0800 EZ MARKIT PMI 0800 IT INDUSTRIAL INPUT 0830 GB MARKIT PMI 0900 EZ RETAIL SALES ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,093.32 -0.22 % -4.72 NIKKEI 20669.31 0.73 % 148.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000PUS 447.71 -0.36 % -1.63 > EUR/USD 1.087 -0.09 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 124.37 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.243 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.647 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,086.60 -0.04 % -$0.40 US CRUDE $46.05 0.68 % 0.31 > Dollar, bond yields rise on Fed rate risk > Wall Street moves lower on Apple, interest rate worries > Nikkei edges up on some positive earnings, Toyota falls > Prices fall on Fed's Lockhart comments, profit-taking > Dollar gains after Fed official supports Sept rate hike > Gold struggles near multi-year low as Fed comments buoy dollar > London copper sags on stronger dollar, weak China outlook > Brent rises above $50 ahead of U.S. oil stocks data (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)