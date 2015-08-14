LONDON, Aug 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to 1 point lower, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 14 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 5 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Fresenius Medical Care Q2 2015 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA AG & Co KGaA Earnings Release (U.S. GAAP) William Demant Holding Q2 2015 William Demant Holding A/S A/S Earnings Release Schindler Holding AG Half Year 2015 Schindler Holding AG Earnings Release Swiss Life Holding AG Half Year 2015 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Release LEG Immobilien AG Q2 2015 LEG Immobilien AG Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0530 FR GDP Preliminary 0600 DE GDP Flash 0645 FR Non-Farm Payrolls 0800 IT GDP Preliminary 0830 GB Construction 0900 EZ GDP, Inflation 1230 CA Manufacturing Sales 1230 US PPI 1315 US Industrial, Manufacturing Output 1400 US University of Michigan Sentiment 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,083.39 -0.13 % -2.66 NIKKEI 20545.42 -0.24 % -50.13 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 431.29 -0.09 % -0.39 EUR/USD 1.1156 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 124.40 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.171 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.637 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,112.65 -0.18 % -$2.00 US CRUDE $42.01 -0.52 % -0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares to end week lower; crude oil slumps > US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat as energy shares drop with oil > Nikkei dips on profit taking, weak yuan fears ebb for now > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds droop on yuan assurances, Fed prospects > FOREX-Dollar ticks up as China stops guiding yuan lower > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yuan firms, to snap 7-wk losing run > METALS-Copper falls amid China yuan worries > U.S. crude oil dips on high U.S. stocks, Asia economy worries (Reporting by Alistair Smout)