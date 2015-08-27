LONDON, Aug 27 European stocks were seen jumping higher at the open on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S. central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less compelling" than before. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 111-127-points, or 1.9-2.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 199-275 points, or 2-2.8 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen rising by 114 points, or 2.5 percent higher. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : DOLLAR GENERAL DOLLAR TREE TIFFANY MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : GERMAN IMPORT PRICES DATA 0700 UK NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE INDEX 0700 U.S. PRELIMINARY GDP 1330 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,940.51 3.9 % 72.9 NIKKEI 18,646.39 1.47 % 269.56 EUR/USD 1.134 0.22 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 120.02 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY 2.152 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.711 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,126.66 0.13 % $1.51 US CRUDE $39.47 2.25 % 0.87 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up biggest gain in four years > Nikkei rises as Wall Street gains soothe sentiment > TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated bonds sag as Fed's Dudley downplays Sept rate hike > FOREX-Yen nurses losses as equities rally lifts mood > PRECIOUS-Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports > METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence > Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, U.S. economic data (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)