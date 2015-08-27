(Adds company news items) LONDON, Aug 27 European stocks were seen jumping higher at the open on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S. central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less compelling" than before. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 111-127-points, or 1.9-2.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 199-275 points, or 2-2.8 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen rising by 114 points, or 2.5 percent higher. Persistent fears about an economic slowdown in China, which intensified after China devalued its yuan currency earlier in August, have rattled financial markets this month, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falling nearly 2 percent on Wednesday. However, Wall Street later racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday after New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only weeks ago, in a sign that the situation in China could affect U.S. monetary policy. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : DOLLAR GENERAL DOLLAR TREE TIFFANY MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : GERMAN IMPORT PRICES DATA 0700 UK NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE INDEX 0700 U.S. PRELIMINARY GDP 1330 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,940.51 3.9 % 72.9 NIKKEI 18,646.39 1.47 % 269.56 EUR/USD 1.134 0.22 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 120.02 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY 2.152 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.711 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,126.66 0.13 % $1.51 US CRUDE $39.47 2.25 % 0.87 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up biggest gain in four years > Nikkei rises as Wall Street gains soothe sentiment > TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated bonds sag as Fed's Dudley downplays Sept rate hike > FOREX-Yen nurses losses as equities rally lifts mood > PRECIOUS-Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports > METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence > Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, U.S. economic data COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS : European planemaker Airbus is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero Airline's first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region. ALLIANZ : Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California company's base-case scenario. AUTOMAKERS: Ten of the world's biggest automakers were sued on Wednesday by U.S. consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in more than 5 million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13 deaths. Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering exporting Russia-produced cars to other countries given the sharp drop in demand there. BOUYGUES : French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year core earnings and cost savings targets for its telecom business on Thursday as it posted a 51 percent rise in first-half group current operating profit. DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Deutsche Annington aims to have a portfolio that is "balanced across Germany", its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt in an interview when asked whether he was interested in a merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen , which focuses on the market in and around Berlin. EIFFAGE : France's Eiffage kept its full-year goal for higher earnings and a slight drop in revenue amid a still difficult economic climate in France after a robust concessions business and cost control lifted first-half earnings. GEMALTO : Mobile chip and smart card maker Gemalto said the closure of its U.S. mobile payment service Softcard in the second half would limit its mobile revenue growth as it posted a 33 percent rise in first-half profit from operations. PERNOD : French spirits maker Pernod Ricard reported full-year 2014/15 underlying profit growth of 2 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations, thanks to cost cuts and improving cognac sales in China. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)