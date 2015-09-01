LONDON, Sept 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 85 to 104 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 156 to 199 points, or as much as 1.9 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open down 70 to 87 points, or 1.9 percent lower. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI 0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI 0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI 0755 DE Unemployment 0800 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI 0800 IT Unemployment rate 0830 GB BOE consumer credit 0830 GB Mortgage lending 0830 GB M4 Money supply 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 0900 EZ Unemployment rate 0900 IT GDP Final 1230 CA GDP 1255 US Redbook 1330 CA RBC Mfg PMI 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI 1430 US ISM ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,972.18 -0.84 % -16.69 NIKKEI 18355.88 -2.83 % -534.6 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 400.33 -0.82 % -3.31 EUR/USD 1.1272 0.54 % 0.0061 USD/JPY 120.63 -0.49 % -0.5900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.186 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.807 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,142.40 0.73 % $8.30 US CRUDE $47.69 -3.07 % -1.51 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip after downbeat China PMIs > US STOCKS-Wall Street's worst month in 3 years ends on a sour note > Nikkei falls as weak capex data sours mood > TREASURIES-Prices slip after oil rally triggers inflation fears > FOREX-Yen, euro buoyed by risk aversion as equities retreat > PRECIOUS-Gold gains as equities, dollar retreat > METALS-London copper flat amid China factory woes; nickel slides > Oil prices drop 3 pct as investors retreat from overnight gains (Reporting by Alistair Smout)