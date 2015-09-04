LONDON, Sept 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 84 to 93 points lower, or down as much as 1.5 percent; Germany's DAX to fall 170 to 176 points, or as much as 1.7 percent; and France's CAC 40 to drop 81 to 84 points, or as much as 1.8 percent, on Friday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial Orders 0645 FR Consumer Confidence 1230 US Non-farm payrolls ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,951.13 0.12 % 2.27 NIKKEI 17858.29 -1.78 % -324.1 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 389.18 -0.86 % -3.37 EUR/USD 1.1125 0.04 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 119.43 -0.52 % -0.6300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.140 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.732 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,123.90 -0.08 % -$0.95 US CRUDE $46.14 -1.3 % -0.61 > Asian shares mixed as U.S. jobs report looms, ECB soothes > Wall Street rises in volatile session ahead of jobs data > Nikkei tumbles to fresh 7-month low as yen strengthens further > Prices edge higher on dovish ECB, U.S. jobs data eyed > Dovish ECB puts euro on the defensive, dollar awaits payrolls > Gold retains 2-day decline ahead of U.S. jobs data > London copper set for 2nd weekly gain > Oil prices dip, investors wait on cues from U.S. jobs data (Reporting by Atul Prakash)